



At some point in the past year, a certain class of stylish celebrity circles seem to have decided it is time to do some research. After a year or two of Kardashian-Jenners and Bella Hadid scratching the surface of ’90s Jean Paul Gaultier, 2021 has seen the archives fully open. The flashbacks were not limited to Gaultier either. Stylists like Law Roach and Kollin Carter have mined so much gold from decades past that it’s starting to look like a competition. Patrick Kelly and Todd Oldham even had a love too rare, thanks to Tracee Ellis Ross and Alexandra Shipp. Check out these and other looks from the best years, including Christian Dior from the 1950s and Gucci from the Tom Ford era. Zendaya in Roberto Cavalli fall 2000 Photo by Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images Warning: you’re about to see plenty of Zendaya, who has teamed up with her longtime stylist Law Roach to deliver throwbacks throughout the year. In December, the duo revealed they had saved the best to last when Zendaya simply performed a 180 on the red carpet, showing off her metal spine of Roberto Cavalli fall 2000 dresses. As the singer-slash-actor l ‘later confirmed on Instagram, the look served as a nod to the Spider Man evil Doctor Octopus. Who Said Nerds Can’t Be Chic? Dua Lipa in Jean Paul Gaultier spring 1998 couture Dua Lipa hasn’t stopped there since she discovered stylist Lorenzo Posocco. (Remember when she turned her Saturday Night Live appearance in a masterclass on ’90s Alaa?) She completely stole the show in the latest Pop Smokes Demeanor music video, wearing a corset that first surfaced during Jean Paul Gaultiers’ couture presentation in the spring 1998. Rihanna in Chanel and John Galliano for Dior Photo by iamKevinWong.com/MEGA/GC via Images Rihanna could have combined her Maisie Wilen terry cloth ensemble with a tweed coat from the Chanel fall 1996 collection and left it there. Instead, she completed it all with a choker that dates back to Dior’s John Galliano era. Ariana Grande in Spring 2003 Versace Ariana Grande took her 13 In progress 30 fandom to another level by resurrecting the Spring 2003 Versace dress that Jennifer Garner memorably wore for her character performance Jennas Thriller. Heres is hoping Grandes stylist Mimi Cuttrell got a raise: finding him didn’t take less than six months. Normani in Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 1997 Photo by Marc Piasecki / WireImage via Getty Images Presentation: a real example of understanding duty (the most overused buzzword of the year). Cardi B offered living proof that Thierry Mugler was as much a showman as a designer at the height of his eponymous labels when she showed up at her retrospective in Paris wearing this badge. Zendaya in Yves Saint Laurent Photo by Randy Shropshire via Getty Images for ESSENCE Now here’s a real piece of fashion history: before ending up in the Law Roachs archives, the silky Yves Saint Laurent ensemble that Zendaya wore at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in April. once belonged to Eunice Johnson, the precursor creator of the Ebony Fashion Fair. Halsey in Dolce & Gabbana 1998 Halsey went all out on Goth for her first red carpet appearance as a mom at their movie premiere If I can’t have love I want power in August. As if the Dolce & Gabbana spring 1998 look wasn’t dramatic enough, she finally took off her veil to reveal blood red lips and fake gold tears. Alexandra Shipp to Todd Oldham Twenty-one saw Alexandra Shipp establish herself as a person to watch not only on screen, but on the red carpet as well. Todd Oldham from the early ’90s is hard to find, and Shipp has proven to be worth looking for. Photo by Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo respected her elders when she walked through the White House to promote the Covid-19 vaccine in July recalling Chanel in the spring of 1995, a season eight full years her senior. Hailee Steinfeld in Fall 1996 Tom Ford Hailee Steinfeld joined the vintage clothing fray when she attended a wedding in a bodycon jersey dress and a trendy belt from Tom Ford’s beloved Gucci era. Tracee Ellis Ross in the fall of 1989 Patrick Kelly Sofia Carson in 1950s Dior In a turn of events no one saw coming, the Walking Fashion Encyclopedia award goes to Sofia Carson. The former Disney star threw it back and forth, and back to Christian Dior’s eternally elegant 1950s era.

