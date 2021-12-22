Memorable fashion moments that broke the internet

Discover the internet’s most popular and memorable fashion moments, from runway styles to essentials that have dedicated Instagram pages.

Maison Margiela Tabis: Japanese-inspired double-toe shoes are one of the most memorable styles purely because of their design. Photos are surfacing all over the internet of Tabi owners posting pictures of them holding their keys with the infamous toe, and their collections of the coveted shoe. With pages on Instagram and TikTok everywhere, these cult boots have made collaborations with Dover Street Market and Reebok.

Jacquemus Le Chiquito: This small bag came out in 2019 and is just two inches wide, boosting the internet talk about the small purse. Currently, in larger sizes, this comical little bag instantly became a meme when Twitter discussed what to fit in the bag, with users generally making fun of its size.

Viktor and Rolf Spring / Summer 2019: Tackling meme culture head-on, Viktor and Rolf’s Spring / Summer 2019 collection is chock-full of meme-worthy content, with dresses embossed with large text. “I’m my own muse” and “no photos please” sprawl across the dresses, which were all over Twitter and Instagram with comments on the theme of the 2019 Met Gala, camp.

Chanel’s Ankle Bags Inspired by Lindsay Lohan’s Ankle Monitor: In 2007 Lindsay Lohan tweeted: “Can CHANEL please help me by getting me some stickers to put on my scram bracelet so I can at least wear a chic dress ?! where Chanel responded with the iconic Ankle Bag, a three-inch bag that wraps around the ankle and is designed to nestle just above a shoe. The ankle bag is inspired by Lohan’s SCRAM monitor, which detected alcohol consumption while in rehab. In a classic Lindsay Lohan moment, this tweet surfaced all over the internet and is still a coveted piece today.

Yeezy Slides: The rapper’s famous shoes made a pair of slides that have been compared to Gummy Sharks, Crocs, and Play-Doh. Ironic that Yeezy also did a collaboration with Crocs, Twitter users commented on the slides and their ridiculous design and color.

Balenciaga Crocs and Toed Shoes: Balenciaga, known for its sock-like sneakers, took its innovation too far with its Crocs collaboration, which consisted of heeled Crocs and Croc boots. A lot of people online have complained about the price and the design, but at least these are the only heels that will be comfortable.

