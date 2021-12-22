Fashion
Teen mom Jenelle Evans shows off a sexy red dress after fans mocked her for twerking at a gas station in new video
TEEN Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans showed off a sexy red dress after fans mocked her for twerking at a gas station in a new video.
The 30-year-old flaunted her curves in a new TikTok video.
In the new clip Posted on Tuesday, Jenelle put on a hoodie inside out and pulled the hood up to cover her face.
She then twisted the hoodie and switched to wearing the zip-up hoodie over a tight red dress.
The MTV alum was stunned in a tight dress, as she rocked her hair straight and wore full makeup.
Jenelle wrote in the caption of the TikTok video that the transition wasn’t that clean, but said the ensemble was her birthday costume.
BIRTHDAY TWERKING
The Teen Mom 2 alum modeled the red dress after fans mocked her for a “hilarious” video she recorded with husband David Eason, 33.
In the video, the couple stopped at a gas station as they celebrated their birthday.
Most read in Entertainment
She donned the short bodycon red dress, black heels, and a jacket, while David wore blue jeans, a brown button-down shirt, and a brown jacket.
The pair took turns in front of the camera as they made sexy gestures while filling the car with gasoline.
Jenelle began the video by holding the gas pump and bringing it closer to her face as she parted her lips.
David then attempted his own sexy look while picking up the receipt from the machine and looking straight into the camera.
The clip continued by showing Jenelle riding against the back of their car as she twerked in the skimpy outfit.
David then twirled a squeegee around his fingers, while his wife used another squeegee to wash the windshield.
The video ended with David throwing empty bags at the camera.
On the Black Eyed Peas hit Boom Boom Pow, Jenelle captioned the post: “Tik tok gas station anniversary.”
FANS RESPOND
After the MTV star shared the video, many fans took to the comments section to share their strong reactions.
One person wrote: “Please tell me someone else is driving.”
Another added: “LMFAO HIS FOOT JUST NEXT TO THE FOOD ON THE GROUND.”
A third user commented: “The bar for basic comedy and appeal has fallen to all-time low.”
Meanwhile, a fourth viewer frisked Jenelle’s husband, commenting, “I thought he was insane homeless until I realized it was David. One word: yuck!”
GIRL WHOSE BIRTHDAY IS
Earlier on Sunday, Jenelle bragged about being a year older in a series of TikTok videos.
In the first video, the former Teen Mom 2 star wondered, “How old are you?”
She jokingly wondered “how” she came to be 110 years old.
The mom of three captioned the post: “I’m 30. Happy Birthdaytome. “
In the second clip ofTIC Tac, the ex-MTV star shouted at the camera in a very close-up.
Jenelle was lip-syncing to Aaliyah’s song, “Are You That Somebody”.
Along with the video, she wrote: “I couldn’t stop laughing.”
