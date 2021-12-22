



The best fabrics to keep you warm this winter The best fabrics to keep you warm this winter. Here at Irish Fashion News, discover simple ways to keep yourself warm this winter. It’s the season for pumpkin spice and finding ways to protect yourself from the cold. Thanks to the chilly weather that winter brings, you may need to update your winter wardrobe with more sturdy fabrics. But how do you know which ones are worth the money and will keep you warm? Keep reading here at men’s fashion news to find out. Cashmere Yes, we know cashmere is expensive. However, your investment will pay dividends. Three times more insulating than wool, cashmere is a luxury against the skin. It also means that you don’t have to wear so many layers to protect yourself from the cold. If you want to know if you are getting a premium product, just rub your hands on the material. If it’s oily, it’s cut with lamb’s wool, so don’t pay a heavy price. Although a cashmere coat is a dream, it’s best to stick with the accessories. Especially if you are on a budget. A scarf will protect you from the elements and give your outfit some much needed texture. Fleece Thanks to people’s love for hiking, the fleece has managed to wander from the mountains to our wardrobes. Invented in 1979 as a cheaper alternative to wool, fleece retains heat while wicking moisture away from the body. A fleece jacket is essential for your winter wardrobe. Menswear Ireland. The best fabrics to keep you warm this winter. Irish fashion news Merino wool Wool. Nature’s greatest insulator. It has been known for centuries for its ability to withstand the cold. If you can’t afford cashmere, go for merino. It’s almost as thin and still great for keeping you warm this winter. A merino wool sweater is a wardrobe classic, while your t-shirts are great layering pieces. Corduroy The favorite material of your geography teachers is back in fashion. While you don’t have to go out and buy a corduroy suit, even if it gives your suit some texture, we recommend a corduroy jacket. Getting one in a heavy material means it’s better at trapping your body heat. As a result, you will stay toasty warm during the cold and winter months. sheep’s skin When it comes to tough materials that last, you can always count on the military. Sheepskin or sheepskin was used for additional insulation for pilots during WWII. These days, any lover of ’70s fashion will usually find sheepskin in jackets or outerwear. Irish fashion news. Menswear Ireland. The best fabrics to keep you warm this winter Please follow us and like us:

