Diddy bought Sean John, his Y2K streetwear label





Following a slew of rumors online, Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, to take over the reins of his streetwear label Jean-Jean after having sold the majority of the brand in 2016. In an exclusive report through WWD, the rapper and music mogul on Monday bought his clothing line from Global Brands Group, a Hong Kong-based company that owned 90 percent of Sean John, after the bankruptcy. After asking Chapter 11 to sell its assets, Combs initially submitted an offer earlier in December to buy the clothing brand for $ 3.3 million, but ended up acquiring it for more than double its original offer. to $ 7.551 million. Combs launched Sean John in 1998, releasing a range of coveted and daring streetwear looks, including iconic pieces like fur coats and velvet suits, oversized silhouettes, baggy denim and more. Less than two years after his official debut, Sean John was featured in more than 1,200 stores and had already racked up sales of $ 200 million. Additionally, the clothing brand also hosted one of New York Fashion Week’s most anticipated catwalks, and Combs won a CFDA Award for Men’s Clothing Design in 2004. Over the years, its fashion company has been championed by prominent stars. , like the sisters Hilton, Kimora Lee Simmons, Mariah Carey, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, Naomi Campbell and many other notable celebrities. I started Sean John in 1998 with the goal of creating an upscale brand that broke tradition and brought hip-hop into high fashion globally, Combs said in an official statement. Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across all categories, I’m ready to take back ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of the legacy of Sean Johns. After winning the auction among a total of 45 potential buyers, final approval of Combs’ $ 7million bid is slated for Wednesday, December 22, and we can expect the streetwear of Combs itself to return. earlier than expected.

