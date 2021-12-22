



Yanet Garca with a Santa Claus dress steals sighs Yanet Garca, the ex weather girlOnce again, he surprised his huge fan base with a new Christmas video with a scanty outfit, managing to turn the heat to the next level. The famous presenter Mexican, Yanet Garca has left her millions of fans breathless on social media with a few posts in which she boasts of her enormous beauty and neat anatomy with a light Christmas outfit. He’s turned up the heat on Christmas for his hundreds of fans, as he shared a video on his Instagram account where he shows off his figure wrapped in a little Christmas dress. You may be interested in: Yanet Garca celebrates Christmas with a little Santa outfit Wearing a typical dress for sleeping, but quite small, the influencer performed a joyful dance that only lasts a few seconds. However, this one gave a lot to talk about and was enough to hit over 1 million views in just a few hours. Taking advantage of the holiday season, the former Televisa host put on a Christmas hat, leaving much of her skin exposed. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF YANET GARCA.

As he commented in the post, the full videos can be seen on his OnlyFans account. Just days ago, Yanet Garca surprised her millions of Instagram followers by modeling one of the smallest swimsuits she has ever worn, which left her most hidden charms visible from the pool. As you may remember, Garca opened his adult content account on April 18, and although he tried to separate the two spaces, he was unsuccessful at all. It’s almost Christmas, enjoy the full video on my @onlyfans, Happy Holidays, ”the model wrote in the post. As expected, the flirtatious video quickly generated a shower of compliments that fell on Yanet Garca. Exquisite woman “,” Goddess “,” Jo ho ho “,” I love you “,” It’s a beautiful Christmas “,” Oh baby you leave me speechless “,” Cake “,” I like your style “,” Fantastic lights, Santa Claus showed off with the Christmas present. No doubt Yanet Garca is fascinated by Christmas, which is why for several days he has been creating videos adapted to the season. Of course, her videos are quite flirtatious, as she was recently seen wearing skin-tight leather pants that show off her pronounced curves. As if that wasn’t enough, she forgot about the blouse, but went topless, since she managed to cover her breasts with little golden accessories.

