Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli casually exit





Turns out it wasn’t just coffee. After actor Jacob Elordi was pictured sharing an afternoon cup of coffee in Los Angeles with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Laughlin, rumors immediately spread that the two could have a quiet relationship. . A source confirmed the information on December 21, in an interview with People: “Olivia and Jacob are casually dating.” It wasn’t until last month that Elordi parted ways with model Kaia Gerber, with whom he shared a relationship for over a year. While the two are no longer romantically linked, it appears the breakup was amicable, as he congratulated her in a recent Men’s health cover story: “[Kaia] behaves wonderfully in public. And I learned so much from her on how to handle it how to deal with it and just be sort of no matter about that, you know? Giannulli herself ended a relationship with her boyfriend Jackson Guthy in August. However, the People The insider claims the two are still in regular contact and could get back together even as she explores a romance with Elordi. “Olivia is happy, but she and Jackson still talk a lot,” the source said. “It wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone to see them get back together. “ Guthy and Giannulli separated once before, in 2019, after Giannulli’s parents, Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, got mired in the college admissions scandal known as ‘Operation Varsity Blues’. Laughlin and her husband were arrested in March 2019 after authorities discovered they had paid a bribe of $ 500,000 to smooth the wheels of their daughters, Olivia and Isabella Rose, so that they could be accepted at the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. (Neither were competitive rowers.) Both parents pleaded guilty and served their full sentences, the longest of which ended in April 2021. During that time, Guthy and Giannulli ended their sentence. their relationship, but they got back together in August 2019. In an appearance last year on the infamous Red table talk show, Giannulli — who also appeared on Dancing with the stars This year–said she did not originally understand why her parents’ actions had attracted so much attention. “A lot of the kids in this bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing good things,” she said. “It’s not fair and it’s not fair, but it was happening. And so, when it first came out, I was like, “I don’t really understand what’s wrong with this. »… I did not know at the time that it was a privilege. I didn’t put the two together. I was like, ‘Well that’s what everyone does, and my parents worked really hard and I just don’t get it.’ But that’s not how it should be and unfortunately it is, and I’m grateful for this situation to see this big change and this big difference in my own mind. Lauren Puckett-Pape

Associate editor

Lauren Puckett-Pope is Associate Editor at ELLE, where she covers news and culture.



