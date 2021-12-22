The best velvet dresses to wear for all your Christmas parties

Look no further than these festive velvet dresses if you are looking for something sparkly, extravagant, and topped with a bow.

Believe it or not, we’re not talking about presents under your Christmas tree, but lavish velvet dresses. They’re the unofficial party dress of the holiday season for many reasons: they come in rich and precious tones, they add just the right amount of shine to your look, and they’re luxuriously soft to the touch. The velvet dress never fails to stun.

We’ve seen a lot of velvet dresses on the catwalks this year, which only adds to their appeal. Saint Laurent and Chanel have come up with alluring styles with feminine ruffles and high hems with which you can show off your best party tights. Balenciaga’s maxi dresses, meanwhile, are as dramatic as one might expect, especially when paired with wrap-around sunglasses and Kim Kardashian-style pointy boots on the way to a date. with Pete Davidson.

The velvet dress is chic, no-frills, and there is a style for every festive occasion you can think of: mini dresses if you’re in the mood to party, maxi dresses for formal business and dresses. knee-length styles for cozy family dinners.

In other words, it’s a foolproof Christmas look (and one that you can save for New Years Eve as well). You can even take inspiration from the runway and keep embellishments to a minimum, letting the dress take center stage instead.

[Header photo credit: The Vampire’s Wife]

The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

