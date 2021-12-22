Fashion
The best velvet dresses to wear for all your Christmas parties
Look no further than these festive velvet dresses if you are looking for something sparkly, extravagant, and topped with a bow.
Believe it or not, we’re not talking about presents under your Christmas tree, but lavish velvet dresses. They’re the unofficial party dress of the holiday season for many reasons: they come in rich and precious tones, they add just the right amount of shine to your look, and they’re luxuriously soft to the touch. The velvet dress never fails to stun.
We’ve seen a lot of velvet dresses on the catwalks this year, which only adds to their appeal. Saint Laurent and Chanel have come up with alluring styles with feminine ruffles and high hems with which you can show off your best party tights. Balenciaga’s maxi dresses, meanwhile, are as dramatic as one might expect, especially when paired with wrap-around sunglasses and Kim Kardashian-style pointy boots on the way to a date. with Pete Davidson.
The velvet dress is chic, no-frills, and there is a style for every festive occasion you can think of: mini dresses if you’re in the mood to party, maxi dresses for formal business and dresses. knee-length styles for cozy family dinners.
In other words, it’s a foolproof Christmas look (and one that you can save for New Years Eve as well). You can even take inspiration from the runway and keep embellishments to a minimum, letting the dress take center stage instead.
[Header photo credit: The Vampire’s Wife]
The article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
7 beautiful velvet dresses you’ll want to try on during the December holidays
This offer from Italian label Redemption could just be the ultimate party dress of the season. He claims some Bridgerton– dignified details such as puffed, gathered sleeves and a flattering square neckline. But it also has a rock and roll spirit, more evident in its glittery fabric. It is a dress that you can definitely keep for New Years Eve.
If you want a sexy vacation with the girls, this Balenciaga mini dress is the perfect solution. It features an alluring sweetheart neckline so you can show off your Christmas bling, and its velvet fabric will stretch to fit your body perfectly. Oh, and the high hem means show off a lot of legs. It’s time to shoot your favorite crystal tights.
The Vampire’s Wife has conquered countless celebrities with its glamorous and romantic dresses, like the “The Mini Fortune Teller” dress seen here. With its ink hues, the silk-lined dress will add a dose of mystery to your look this Christmas season. What we love is that it’s fluid enough for you to drink and dine without worrying about your baby showing off, but you can wear it with a chic belt as well.
Bring some bling to your next family reunion with this Self Portrait Dress. It retains its alluring, form-fitting shape thanks to its internal boning structure, and the sweetheart neckline is definitely a nice touch if you want to show off some jewelry. But what we absolutely love are the crystals all over the dress and believe it or not the two slit pockets on the front.
If you’re looking for something between the formal and the frilly, this Saloni dress is for you. Its plush velvet silhouette is adorned with pretty crystal, pearl and pearl bows perfect for Christmas time. The dress will also be flattering to wear, thanks to its puffed sleeves and a skirt that is just flared enough.
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/bk/style/fashion/velvet-dresses-to-wear-to-christmas-parties/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]