Mada fashion app expands to beauty with Supergoop, Westman Atelier

Mada, the fashion app that has gained attention working with famous stylists like Philippe Uter, Tara Swennen and Erin Walsh, has added beauty to its shopping portfolio.

Mada was launched in January 2020 with 3,600 fashion brands and retailers. It’s since men’s accessories and clothing, in August 2021, and now beauty in December. Its user interface works like a sort of Tinder and Polyvore mashup by offering the ability to swipe right and left on selected outfits and products. They can also verify by purchasing all or selecting the included items. Typically, Mada works with retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Urban Outfitters, and Nordstrom to secure her star brands, including beauty brands Supergoop, Westman Atelier, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Sunday Riley, among others. But he also works directly with brands like Benefit Cosmetics. Beauty products are presented as part of organized makeup which includes both makeup products and skin care products.

Mada currently has 236,000 scans per month and an average order value of $ 412. Users interact with the app for an average of nine minutes and 32 seconds per session, said Madison Semarjian, founder of Mada. Mada earns income by taking a 10-20% commission on each sale.

“I know what’s in my clients’ closet and what they want in their closet. What I don’t know is what’s in their bathroom vanity, ”Semarjian said. “[Applying] makeup and skin care can be an even more intimate process [than getting dressed] because it’s not just what you wear anymore, it’s what you put on your face.

Semarjian said Mada’s main users are women in their early 20s, but its most frequent buyers are women between the ages of 30 and 49, likely because they have more disposable income. Notably, Mada does not recommend products based on consumer segmentation or group demographics. Instead, its underlying outfit suggestion algorithm learns from users based on swipe right (approve) and swipe left (reject) choices.

The launch of Mada just before the United States’ lockdown in 2020 came at the right time, as non-essential retail businesses were forced to shut down temporarily. But even after the lockdown, Mada and the marketplaces provided an additional selling opportunity for brands and retailers as purchases rebounded.

According toUnited States Census Bureau On December 15, overall retail sales have grown year-over-year every month since June 2020, despite occasional month-over-month declines. Health and personal care stores saw sales increase 9% year-on-year in November alone.

“Fashion brands are turning to beauty, as are marketplaces and [DTC] e-commerce businesses. Fashion and beauty are so interconnected, ”said April Uchitel, former CEO of Violet Gray, who works with Mada as a consultant. “It’s a huge opportunity for the consumer to have access [to products] in one place, Mada is an opportunity for the consumer to retain, and there is so much learning that we can share with brands and retailers.

Mada is already discussing the white label of her algorithm for brands and retailers to use through sellers, Semarjian said, although she declined to give further details. While this provides Mada with additional growth potential, Mada’s downloads are currently driven by two main strategies. Mada engages college-aged micro-influencers, such as those from sororities, to promote the app on Instagram, YouTube and word of mouth. Other micro- and macro-influencers he partnered with included Bachelor candidate Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick; 879,000 Instagram followers), when the men’s offering launched. Mada also does traditional digital marketing on Instagram and Facebook. Semarjian said the average acquisition cost is $ 4 per new user.

“We are an engine of discovery and [users] keep coming to us over and over again. It shows how much we are expanding the client’s style, ”she said.