Fashion
Mada fashion app expands to beauty with Supergoop, Westman Atelier
Mada, the fashion app that has gained attention working with famous stylists like Philippe Uter, Tara Swennen and Erin Walsh, has added beauty to its shopping portfolio.
Mada was launched in January 2020 with 3,600 fashion brands and retailers. It’s since men’s accessories and clothing, in August 2021, and now beauty in December. Its user interface works like a sort of Tinder and Polyvore mashup by offering the ability to swipe right and left on selected outfits and products. They can also verify by purchasing all or selecting the included items. Typically, Mada works with retailers like Bloomingdale’s, Urban Outfitters, and Nordstrom to secure her star brands, including beauty brands Supergoop, Westman Atelier, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Sunday Riley, among others. But he also works directly with brands like Benefit Cosmetics. Beauty products are presented as part of organized makeup which includes both makeup products and skin care products.
Mada currently has 236,000 scans per month and an average order value of $ 412. Users interact with the app for an average of nine minutes and 32 seconds per session, said Madison Semarjian, founder of Mada. Mada earns income by taking a 10-20% commission on each sale.
“I know what’s in my clients’ closet and what they want in their closet. What I don’t know is what’s in their bathroom vanity, ”Semarjian said. “[Applying] makeup and skin care can be an even more intimate process [than getting dressed] because it’s not just what you wear anymore, it’s what you put on your face.
Semarjian said Mada’s main users are women in their early 20s, but its most frequent buyers are women between the ages of 30 and 49, likely because they have more disposable income. Notably, Mada does not recommend products based on consumer segmentation or group demographics. Instead, its underlying outfit suggestion algorithm learns from users based on swipe right (approve) and swipe left (reject) choices.
The launch of Mada just before the United States’ lockdown in 2020 came at the right time, as non-essential retail businesses were forced to shut down temporarily. But even after the lockdown, Mada and the marketplaces provided an additional selling opportunity for brands and retailers as purchases rebounded.
According toUnited States Census Bureau On December 15, overall retail sales have grown year-over-year every month since June 2020, despite occasional month-over-month declines. Health and personal care stores saw sales increase 9% year-on-year in November alone.
“Fashion brands are turning to beauty, as are marketplaces and [DTC] e-commerce businesses. Fashion and beauty are so interconnected, ”said April Uchitel, former CEO of Violet Gray, who works with Mada as a consultant. “It’s a huge opportunity for the consumer to have access [to products] in one place, Mada is an opportunity for the consumer to retain, and there is so much learning that we can share with brands and retailers.
Mada is already discussing the white label of her algorithm for brands and retailers to use through sellers, Semarjian said, although she declined to give further details. While this provides Mada with additional growth potential, Mada’s downloads are currently driven by two main strategies. Mada engages college-aged micro-influencers, such as those from sororities, to promote the app on Instagram, YouTube and word of mouth. Other micro- and macro-influencers he partnered with included Bachelor candidate Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick; 879,000 Instagram followers), when the men’s offering launched. Mada also does traditional digital marketing on Instagram and Facebook. Semarjian said the average acquisition cost is $ 4 per new user.
“We are an engine of discovery and [users] keep coming to us over and over again. It shows how much we are expanding the client’s style, ”she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.glossy.co/beauty/mada-fashion-app-expands-to-beauty-with-supergoop-westman-atelier/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]