Digital spin-offs are suddenly all the rage

Forget about faux fur, puffy vests or warm woolen knits; the hottest trend in department stores this holiday season has nothing to do with clothing, but everything to do with beauty. It comes as the big department store digital spinoff trend looks like the answer to just about any hot new look everyone is rushing in and dying to have the look.

The look, in this case, has now been replicated three times in a month, by Macys, then Kohls and more recently Nordstrom. All of these stores are reported to be reflecting on the same thing rival Saks Fifth Avenue did earlier this spring, when it announced plans to separate its faster-growing digital assets from its core physical store portfolio.

Although Nordstroms has reported that a foray into this value research patch is still unconfirmed by the company, Bloomberg reports that the Seattle-based luxury retailer enlisted the services of Alix Partners to study the feasibility and financial benefits of possibly splitting its Nordstrom Rack unit into a brand new company.

This is the same consulting firm that started a fire under Kohls a week ago, with an open letter, a 1% stake, and a list of wealth promises awaiting them on the other side if they choose to go ahead as two companies.

In the case of Nordstroms, the alleged split of its non-priced Nordstrom Rack unit follows a one-month 35% drop in its share price, triggered by low stock in the third quarter of this year.

Nordstrom also suffered from factors such as high freight and labor costs and supply chain issues which proved difficult to overcome.

Additionally, Nordstrom said its average price fell 4%, meaning consumers looking to buy luxury brands were disappointed with the stores’ current offers. To make matters worse, Nordstrom Rack has been deprived of merchandise.

Is this a turning point for luxury department stores?

As PYMNTS reported, experts speculated for some time that Nordstrom was interested in pursuing a merger and acquisition. In 2018, the special committee of the board of directors of Nordstrom discussed the privatization of Nordstrom.

Nordstrom also continued to build relationships and join forces with companies like Fanatics and ASOS.

Interestingly, the Nordstrom news above follows Macysannouncementlast month it was also working with Alix Partners to review its business operations.

Other Nordstrom competitors, like Saks Fifth Avenue and Kohls, are seriously considering doing the same.

Earlier this month, activists urged Kohls to sell or end his online business. Neiman Marcus has found himself in the same boat and is also considering splitting into different companies.

A closer look at Nordstroms’ efforts

Last month, PYMNTS reported that following the news that its average price had fallen 4%, Nordstrom said this was the result of Nordstrom Racks’ underperformance.

When we look across the landscape, we have to offer more, Nordstrom said at the time. We need to increase our market share and increase our profitability, and we act with a sense of urgency to do so.

In the last quarter, Nordstrom sales performed better than the previous year, but digital sales took a hit.

As PYMNTS noted last month, Nordstroms net sales increased 18% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year earlier. Digital sales fell 12% in the third quarter compared to the same period of fiscal 2020 and increased 20% compared to fiscal 2019.

Last August, PYMNTS also reported that Nordstroms 2021 second quarter sales were a bit more stable, driven by consumers looking to update their wardrobes with activewear and loungewear. At the time, Nordstrom said he was confident the second half of the year would bring opportunities amid the uncertainty.

At the time, Nordstroms 2021 revenue was expected to grow 35% from 2020, citing pent-up purchase requests from consumers. Nordstrom previously estimated this revenue growth to be over 25%.

Unfortunately, expectations have fallen short of reality. Nordstrom said its biggest annual fashion event, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in July, saw sales increase 1% from 2019. Due to the pandemic, the sales event had been moved to the third quarter.

The company said it is looking to change that and remains focused on learning digital consumer interaction and data-driven sales tactics.

Key to take away

Amid the continued disruption of the pandemic, some retailers are innovating quickly and thriving, while others are struggling to digitize and bring their business models into a new, rapidly evolving era.

Nordstrom has launched many unique projects recently, such as adding Cuve Beauty low-effort hair products to its websites and opening an immersive Dr. Martens pop-up in New York City last fall.

Perhaps if that same kind of imaginative and creative energy can be quickly fed back into Nordstrom’s business model, the company and the consumers it serves will be happy with whatever comes next.

