Julianne Hough shows off strong legs at Disney World in new IG photos

Julianne Hough, 33, just showed off her toned legs in a brand new Instagram post.

The old one Dancing with the stars pro looked so sculpted in a bright blue ruffle dress.

Julianne says the dance-inspired workouts and green smoothies help her stay in shape. From Dancing with the stars at America has talent at Disney World, is there something Julianne Hough can’t do? The 33-year-old just kissed her inner princess in brand new photos on Instagram, and her legs seem more than strong. Julianne wears a bright blue ruffle dress that is only missing a tiara, TBH, and fans in the comments agreed. “Beauty in blue !! 🔥🔥💙💙💙” one user wrote, while someone else added: “@disney absolutely needs you for their new princess.” “Dreams and balloons have the same concept. Together we will touch the sky… Let’s get carried away! 💙” Julianne captioned the photos, which show her posing (totally in her element of a pro dancer) with a huge handful of balloons: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Wondering how Jules stays in such amazing shape? One of her favorite ways to sweat is taking a SoulCycle class. “I love being with the people and the community,” she said, by Women’s health. Now that she DWTS and EIGHT days are behind her, Julianne focuses on KINRGY, its own fitness platform. Julianne creates a mix of 45 minute “High Sensory Activated Dance Method” workouts. Each class contains elements of strength training, cardio, tai chi, qigong and energy work (I’m just tired thinking on this). Alone, Jules says she trains about five days a week. Her other favorite gym activities include CorePower Yoga and strength training. In the kitchen, Julianne is a big fan of green juices. “If I eat something before I work out it’s more substantial, it doesn’t work for me,” she shared with WH. After training, a protein shake helps refuel. This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. For lunch and dinner, Julianne’s only rule is to stay away from foods that can cause inflammation. As for the other dishes, “I’ll try anything,” she said. “I love tacos and guacamole,” says Julianne. “I like food!” I couldn’t agree more. Pass the chips? This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

