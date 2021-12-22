Editorial | The key thing most brands miss about genderless fashion

In fashion, trans and gender nonconforming people are often the inspiration but rarely the intended customer.

This is changing rapidly: Brands are incorporating genderless designs and non-binary models on catwalks and in stores, campaign images and social media. But while it is undeniable that the positive impact of this inclusive message is undeniable, the work does not end there.

After all, what’s so great about a gender-neutral campaign if real non-conforming customers can’t fit into the clothes? Many clothes labeled genderless are still sold in stores and on websites that are built around the men’s and women’s shelves. And the sizing of these items tends to be limited and sometimes prohibitive for the customer buying through the binary.

Binary size tables are difficult because the customer has to make their own size equivalents when shopping, usually relying on generic conversion tables that do not always apply directly to brands. Gender-specific binary fit peculiarities such as bust, hip, and waist measurements only make it more confusing for shoppers.

All of this can make shopping through the genre binary an overwhelming experience. Personally, I shop more in the women’s clothing section, but out of frustration I now mainly shop for brands that have been genderqueer from the start, like Phlemuns and Stefano Pilatis Random Identities. By shopping for clothes that are suitable for all genders, I don’t have to shop with the worry that the pieces I buy won’t fit my body.

If brands are serious about creating a gender-neutral industry, they must commit to offering tailored sizes and offering alternatives to the fit of their products. Few do, although the number of labels marketing to genderless customers is increasing.

Last year Gucci introduced Mx, a non-binary shopping section on its website. When you click on the Mx tab, you are greeted by the following quote: The Guccis collections aim to deconstruct preconceived binaries and to question how these concepts relate to our body. Celebrating self-expression in the name of all gender equality, the Maison presents Mx. But when a customer clicks on an article, they are redirected to the binary part of the website and to binary size tables. What about this deconstructed preconceived binaries? If the goal of Mx is to create a safer space for gender non-conforming customers (which it should be), why focus only on aesthetics and not on size? In the end, what matters is not how the clothes look on a sample size model, but how they look on our bodies.

About his new gendered collection Altu, Joseph Altuzarra says Vogue that each style in the offering has undergone several tweaks to ensure that they would work for all genders, different sizes, and different shapes. The brand’s site has an easy-to-read and comprehensive size chart that translates the binary size according to the brand and offers measurements and an image guide for each piece, and suggests buyers to call or send. an email to customer service if they need any further help (all good things). But the size of the collection’s signature pieces of leather pants stops at 34 American men, and the lookbook offers little or no sizing diversity. It is confusing to imagine how this serves different sizes and different shapes.

The industry’s struggles with size inclusiveness extend to brands’ reliance on hoodies and knitwear to convey gender-neutral fashion. The Heron Prestons collection for Calvin Klein is a recent example, made up of all knits except cotton twill pants. Knitwear easily adapts to our bodies and to different sizes. These will always sell. But what is the point of a genderless offer if it consists mainly of cut and sewn stitches? What’s in a hoodie that defies gender binary norms?

This oversimplification of fashion flow has a long history, including the her and him craze of the ’80s and’ 90s, when brands sold unisex items marketed through attractive couples. As the language has evolved, as has marketing, not much has changed with actual clothing. These efforts often look more like merchandising strategies than projects aimed at serving the community. When creating these collections, brands should consider whether they are designing for us or whether they are simply attributing products to us.

Some bodies have bulges and reliefs where others do not, and as designers we are trained to identify and design around them, to accentuate or mitigate them through placement of cuts and seams. Being gender neutral isn’t about cutting the same pair of pants into two extra sizes or just coming up with an array of sample size designs that look androgynous. It’s about considering the nuances of different bodies and designing for them.

It takes time, knowledge and larger budgets. It requires expertise, generally that of a person who would be the target clientele. But brands could see a return on their investments if transgender and / or transgender customers are approached correctly. Fashion design is not just about fantasy and great mood boards; at the product level, it’s about solving problems. It’s about targeting a character and designing it according to their needs.

For example, when designing pants, think about the following: Where does the desired height fall on the different bodies of the spectrum? Does the crotch need to be contoured to include ease for different genitals? Should the pants be cut halfway up or sit hip high over a natural waistline to work around more curvy bodies versus straighter ones?

When designing the tops should the armhole and shoulder be easy to allow for variation in bicep and shoulder width? Are bust clips necessary for all styles of women’s clothing? Or can the style be designed to work for bodies with and without breasts?

A successful non-sexist collection will embrace the idea that there is nothing inherently gendered about clothing.

A skirt is just a skirt until a designer calls it women’s clothing and a merchant assigns it to a customer. When brands create third options and separate lines, it’s other people who are gender non-conforming by design. It’s like saying it’s not all for you.

Brands have to think about the fashion that we dream of, and the fashion that we wear and already work on our bodies. Chances are, we are already looking for a product in your assortment, but don’t buy it because we know it’s not right for our bodies. Ultimately, the job isn’t to add separate options that categorize and divide us, but to close the divide that limits us all to experimenting with fashion on our own terms.

Brands excessively complicate gender fluidity in fashion by sensing the need to find new products on the market. Maybe the solution is to just expand on the current sizing and cut offerings and let the customer choose.

