Huntsman Savile Row Offers $ 100,000 to Morehouse College for Rising Futures

A new partnership can be timeless and as rich as its traditions and core values. HBCU Morehouse College has announced its promising partnership with elite London and New York-based fashion house Huntsman Savile Row to prepare business, math and computer students for success in their future careers. According to Morehouse reports, We are delighted to partner with Morehouse College for the new Huntsman Fellowship and applaud the talented young recipients, said Pierre Lagrange, owner of Huntsman. The partnership The Morehouses philosophy of the Dressed, Well-spoken, Well-traveled, Well-Balanced, Well-Read, and Well-Written Six Wellswells resonates with Huntsman and their philosophy that a costume makes a man. With a history of over 171 years, Huntsman is dedicated to making the most extraordinary garments for discerning men and women. A well-tailored suit is more than just clothing, it’s about empowerment, confidence, individuality and what you feel like wearing it. We hope to pass these notions on to the Morehouse Men who are the future of tomorrow, added Lagrange. The scholarship The famous bespoke tailor donated $ 100,000 to Morehouse to establish the Huntsman Savile Row Scholarship. It was designed with black excellence in mind and a way to nurture the rising generations of Morehouse men. Huntsman Fellows have access to signature professional development opportunities with financial support and a fully tailored Huntsman costume to look and feel the part in whatever they pursue. In addition, the scholarship program provides access to mentoring and coaching sessions alongside business executives in the luxury fashion and bespoke clothing industry. The possibilities are endless with this scholarship. In light of the new partnership, it could expand to include internships for students and masterclass lectures at Morehouse, among other opportunities, said Monique Dozier, vice-president of the Institutional Advancement Office. Students must maintain at least a GPA of 3.25 and pursue a major in economics, finance, accounting, marketing, management, computer science, and software engineering to be eligible for the distinction. Meet five honorary students This year, five honorary students, Christian Porter, Hermy Mesidor, Cortney Mays, Yusuf Lewis and Dawud Crayton, received a bespoke Huntsman costume and a $ 10,000 scholarship as they embark on their postgraduate careers. They all graduated last May. I was honored to receive the Huntsman Savile Row Scholarship and I want to thank Huntsman for investing in my education, Porter said. It was also an honor to receive a tailor-made suit for me. A tailored suit is one that is yours and yours alone. Whether you don armor in the military or a suit and tie on Wall Street, a suit shows you’re a professional in your industry, and I’m proud to say I’m a hunter.

