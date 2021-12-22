Fashion Flair and Russian Winter Palace One of Fort Worth’s most beloved events returns in style





SSometimes the perfect girls’ night starts at 11 a.m. In Fort Worth, there’s no better ticket than the Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon to benefit the Texas Ballet Theater. Those lucky enough to have a table start early often block out the whole day for a celebration. This was especially true for this year’s highly anticipated event, returning after a year off COVID in 2020. With champagne flowing and A-List guests dressed on vacation chic, the spirit of the season is on. officially arrived. Spot long-time supporters Anne Bass, Paula brockway, Dana porter, René Walsh, Gaylord lummisand Cynthia siegel in the front row meant the fashion show was back and better than ever. Also, it was no ordinary trail. Imagine the graceful dancers of the Texas Ballet Theater as models. Taking it to the next level with their grace and elegance, they twirled and made their way along the trail. All of this happened within inches of the audience members, who were also fortunate enough to be seated under the bright lights of the Bass performance hall stage. Presenting sponsor Neiman marcus organized every look. Choreography by the Associate Artistic Director of the Texas Ballet Theater Tim o’keefe and the production ofMarguerite Merrittby Neiman Marcus has certainly created an ideal blend of choreography and couture. Lunch in a winter palace After the show, revelers enjoyed a delicious lunch in the McDavid Studio space. It was inspired by the upcoming season of the Texas Ballet Theater, with works by Tchaikovsky. Event chairs Liz fleischer and Laurent Laurentwas inspired by the Russian composer. The decor transported guests to a Russian winter palace, and every detail was close to perfection. The gold encrusted water tumblers from POSH Couture Rentals featured table decors with pops of bright blue, glass and gorgeous white flowers fromBill bostelman. the City cuisine Catering the menu included a deconstructed beef stroganoff for lunch. Neiman Marcus’ quintessential popovers also made a special appearance in the front cover. For dessert: Russian honey cake flanked by chocolates in the form of the famous Russian Matryoshka dolls. Photos of the after parties and celebrations lit up social media and continued into the night. After all, there was a lot to celebrate. Most notably, the return of a beloved holiday event on the eve of the Texas Ballet Theater Nutcrackeropening. At the end of the day, over $ 480,000 had been raised for the Texas Ballet Theater and its educational programs. This is really what it is. PC Stage: Rozanne Rosenthal, Carla Thompson, Beth Gideon, Trina Murray, Lori Brumley, Kim Darden, Anne Marie Bratton, Anne Paup, Pamela Krick, Molly Van Amburgh, Lauren Matthews, Sonya Tanna, Kathryn King, Conor Rainbolt and Kim johnson

