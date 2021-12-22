A woman is dragged around the internet for trying to change the dress code at a Christmas party so she can wear sweatpants. Ceng News

After a row with her mother-in-law (MIL) over the formal dress code for an upcoming Christmas gathering, a Redditor announced that she will be wearing sweatpants for the event.

u / Legal_Pay_9408 wrote that she has a complicated relationship with her husband’s family in her post, which received over 10,000 interactions.

“My mother-in-law claims she loves me,” the Redditor wrote, “but I don’t think she does.” “She also claims to adore and love her grandchildren, but will do everything possible to avoid seeing them.”

With the exception of vacations and family dinners, families rarely get together. However, due to the formal dress code u / Legal_Pay_9408 has stated that she does not like to vacation with her mother-in-law.

“Everyone is dressed very well, and their hair and makeup are impeccable,” she commented. “This is practically the life of MIL.” Despite the obnoxious dress code, my husband sees his siblings, my kids see their cousins, and MIL ignores us most of the time.

As she got closer to the family Christmas reunion, u / Legl_Py_9408 grew increasingly irritated with the dress code, calling it ‘silly’ and writing that it must be a ‘weird competition’ between the women of the family.

When she told her mother-in-law about it, she was told that the holidays were meant to be special and that her generation was “lzy”.

“It irritated me,” u / Legl_Py_9408 wrote, “so I spoke to some of the younger women who also have small children. ” “One [sister-in-lw] accused me of spoiling Christmas. Greed in the loan but sid the fight with his mother was not worth it.

The Redditor’s mother-in-law oversaw Legl_Py_9408’s conversation with the other women and asked why she was talking about her with the other women. Her mother-in-law said it was “tcky” for her to inquire about the dress code after explaining to others what she had told him about how they were feeling and how stressful it was. for her.

She went on to say that she was labeled “rude” and “titled” because she believed she had the authority to change family traditions.

“It irritated me, so I told her she could be whatever she wanted,” u / Legl_Py_9408 wrote. “But I come in swetpnts, and my children come in pleated clothes.” “It would be my problem, not his,” said MIL, laughing.

She ended her post by acknowledging that her husband had said being seduced by the gathering would get him on board, but she thought about it.

For those who don’t lie down with loved ones, family reunions can be difficult, but Scripps has outlined a few strategies to make life as smooth as possible.

Entering an event with a stressful state of mind can make the person even more anxious. First, consider some of the most positive characteristics your family members have.

People should have realistic expectations of what to expect from them.

“Don’t expect people to change if they’ve been behaving the right way for years,” the system says.

Despite the fct tht u / Legl_Py_9408 expressed concerns, the Redditor received little sympathy from the community.

With more than 25,000 votes, the first comment is in red: “type YTA”. “You must respect his house and the tradition of his family.” Especially when it comes to just dress code, it doesn’t go against your religion or core values. “

Lots of people greedy for the commentator, and one person said she abused the dress code.

The commentator wrote: “There is a difference between a formal, well-dressed csul and your childish thret of swetpnts.” “Doing something as trivial as your first mother would take your husband and children away.”

Asking family members to change the dress code, others said, was “out of the line.” u / Legl_Py_9408 They suggested that if she wanted to dress confidently, she should throw out a family with the dress code.

One commentator mentioned that they used to dress for the holiday dinner to show appreciation for their mother’s human resource development work.

“I’m thinking the same thing… MIL is probably working until they host this event, and if they want people to show some satisfaction in not dressing like bastards, so be it. another commentator said.