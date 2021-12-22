Chavvi Mittal retaliates to an internet user for calling her REGRESSIVE for wearing a NOSEPIN!

MUMBAI: Actors are often in the limelight for good or bad publicity.

These days, netizens have made their thoughts very clear and often cross boundaries and pass judgment on actors. Recently, Chavvi Mittal has been targeted for the same. Recently, one user called her regressive for wearing a nose pin. One user commented on his recently released photo of wearing a nose pin and likened it to men’s fashion.

She posted the photo with the caption: Many ask me how I stay so happy and positive all the time. Biggest mantra … no regrets. Some actions bring me happiness and others experience.

One user noted that Chhavi wears a floral print top with open hair, a nose pin and her big smile. In the following post, Chhavi shared a screenshot of the user comment, which read, “Why Chhavi wears nosering, it looks regressive. Modern women should reject such a regressive practice and lead by example. They should promote modern thinking. Do men wear. Otherwise, she is just in fashion. “

Chhavi definitely did not give up on such a comment or rather the idea behind such a comment. She answered appropriately: Yes, I wear (and do) a lot of things that men don’t. I wear a bra to begin with, which men don’t. I also wear my attitude on my sleeve (I don’t know, no matter if men do), I wear my self-confidence as my armor and my humility as an ornament. And regressive is not fashion and jewelry … regressive is that kind of thinking. Could someone explain to me how the comparison to men was drawn for wearing a nose pin? # baffled #trollalert #stopjuger #judgment #troller #trolls #troll.

