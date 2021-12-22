Why Mental Health paraded before just one model walked Kritiqs biggest fashion show to date

IIf talking openly about mental health isn’t already part of the culture, you need to put it in the spotlight, said Mark Launiu, explaining why his recent fashion show offered the best lead to tackle a silent epidemic within communities. underserved.

You cannot reach a destination if you are not mentally prepared for the journey. I believe in this a lot, said Launiu, founder of The Kritiq fashion show and co-founder of MOBB MADE.

Opening Kritiqs’ recent return to the Great Hall of Power & Light after a 2020 hiatus for the show, which ranges from high fashion to streetwear, Launiu spoke candidly to the fashion-hungry crowd about the importance of personal care, as well as empathy.

You never know what people are going through, and we want to let people know that they are not alone, Launiu explained, noting how COVID-19 and its personal and professional aftershocks have also added stress and anxiety. to Kansas City life. He made the remarks while holding his baby girl, herself born amid the global health crisis.

Already delayed by the pandemic, the fashion show was initially not due to return until 2022, he said, noting that organizers felt pressured to make the event happen despite the odds.

I give credit to my amazing team, said Launiu. They really stepped up this year, and we had very little time to plan the show. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.

The Fall / Winter 2022 showcase was The Kritiqs largest production, featuring 11 designers from over 40 submissions.

It’s great to see designers and models growing up with our show, shared Launiu. Every year we’ve been able to expand production, and that really allows us to share more dope designs with the public. Were about building the culture here in Kansas City.

Check out a gallery below of the first half of the December 12 fashion show, then read on to learn more about the designers.

Ronesha Randolph, the designer behind Lephant SARL, used her collection at The Kritiq to combine haute couture with daily occupations and activities.

I wanted to look at fashion differently and think outside the box, explained Randolph. This line was very unique to me. With a bit of luck, [The Kritiq] will be the opportunity for me to advance in the world of fashion.

The other 10 lines shown at The Kritiq included: Rena’s house, Little genius clothes, The Lagniappe Collection, 79Roze, MONarKC, Iron Togs, Artelvia Clarise, UJL Clothing, S. Bias and MOBB MADE.

Iron Togs designer Kelso Martin has traveled the Old West through old spaghetti western movies to find her inspiration.

Browse a gallery of Iron Togs podium appearances at Kritiq below, then keep reading.

Seeing my entire collection together was unreal for me, Martin explained. It was the first time we had seen all of the finished clothes together. It’s been about nine years since I last did a parade. I felt so much energy when they all stood there together [that] I immediately forgot how tired and stressed I was. I couldn’t wait for my daughters to see their mother’s first parade.

The fashion industry has no downtime, Martin added, teasing the upcoming photoshoots and possible runway shows for 2022.

Sydney Bias used her S. Bias line to send a message: Slow fashion and sustainable fashion will never go out of style.

With this collection, I really wanted to show people that we can buy and wear beautiful, unique pieces without harming the world and the environment around us, Bias said. We have so much influence over our purchasing power and we can make decisions that support sustainable fashion and a healthier earth.

All of Bias clothing for The Kritiq was handmade from recycled materials, she noted. Her statement bandana patchwork was inspired by the late entrepreneur and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

I have a lot of respect for him as an artist and also as a positive leader in his community, and the man always looked good! exclaimed Bias. I take inspiration from street style and pop culture, but all I do is something I would wear, it’s my style.

Check out some of S. Bias’ articles on The Kritiq below, then keep reading.

The Kritiq VIP audience members received goodie bags, which included an educational zine created by Bias on the importance of eco-friendly fashion.

Most people don’t understand how wasteful the fast fashion industry is, Bias said, which is why it’s important to educate her.

The biggest takeaway from her first The Kritiq fashion show: the community.

It was a positive event and I’m so grateful to have made connections with my models and other designers, Bias shared. You can really tell that the people who created this program really love each other and are happy to work together.

Browse other Kritiq 2021 models below.

