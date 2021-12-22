Northern Colorado basketball routs northern New Mexico, 90-54, with 20 3s

Dimes of dishes, 3s draining, baskets all the way. Oh what a thrill to turn off the lights every day, the University of Northern Colorado male basketball players sang in their holiday promo video.

This was especially true on Tuesday.

UNC (7-7, 2-0 Big Sky) rang through the holiday week with a 90-54 victory over Northern New Mexico College (5-2), ending a two-game losing streak.

The team fell in Arizona and Washington state last week and were left without guards Dalton Knecht and Daylen Kountz. Kountz is Big Sky’s top scorer and one of the best in the country, while Knecht plays the third most minutes and provides around nine points and four rebounds per game.

Even with NNM being an NAIA team, UNC coach Steve Smiley had no idea how things were going to turn out. The Eagles have played hard against a few Division I and Division II teams.

Going into this game, I was nervous about it. We told our guys we’re not at full power so the guys have to step up, and as a program we have to be on the alert, Smiley said. We always tell our guys it’s not who you play or where you play, it’s how you play, so we have to be locked into the way we play. It’s about habits and trying to build. I think our guys did a good job respecting that.

A big number that stands out during the game is the 20 3 points scored (46.5%), the most done in one game this season. The previous record was 18 against Colorado State. UNC was also just three off the program record for most deep balls taken in a single game.

Led by graduate guard Dru Kuxhausen with five, the seven bears to make a bucket from a distance hit more than one.

It was certainly impressive, but Smiley said it wasn’t even what he was most proud of. Instead, the team stayed clear of fouls most of the time, it wasn’t sloppy and moved the ball well. That’s why he developed a 31-point lead in the first half and was able to hold it in the second, even as northern New Mexico started to find the hole.

Everyone’s talking about Oh, yeah, you know we had 11 lines (in the first half), Smiley said. It’s cool, but it’s all that other stuff, especially on the defensive end where we need to improve. I thought we had done a good job.

Northern Colorado finished with a 47-28 rebound advantage over the Eagles and recorded 19 assists against five NNMs.

Not only was the number of triples impressive, the Bears secured their victory with a number of young guys.

True first-year guards Zach Bloch and Trent Hudgens played more minutes than veterans Bodie Hume, Matt Johnson, Kur Jongkuch and Kuxhausen. Sophomore Bryce Kennedy stepped into a starting role, playing 28 minutes at the head of the team.

Johnson and Kuxhausen led the team with 15 points apiece, but nine Bears scored points. All but one marker scored eight or more points. Bloch scored 11 points, while Kennedy had 10 points and four boards.

Hudgens was second on the rebound with seven, just behind Jongkuch, one of the best positions in the Big Sky.

I think our guys did a good job being mature on this, Smiley said of his need to step off the bench. And, I don’t feel like we’ve had a huge drop with two really good players who couldn’t play tonight.

Bloch and Kennedy said the victory felt like a reset for the team as they entered their brief vacation break.

He was able to bounce back and a lot of the guys got to see what they can bring to the program, which Smiley said they can sometimes have doubts when they don’t participate in the games a lot.

I think that gives us a lot of confidence and gives the coach a lot of confidence that he can put anyone in the game and we’re going to step in and fill those shoes, said Bloch.

Plus, the extra playing time allowed them to overcome some growing pains, learn what the refereeing staff will call, and develop stronger communication with each other. Kennedy believes the game has provided young players with valuable experience they can gain in the Big Sky game, even if they return to the bench for most of the season.

It’s unclear how long Kountz and Knecht will be away. Smiley said the prognosis is good but UNC has depth and has young players who aren’t afraid to step in.

You always want to be healthy, but if you always stay healthy, sometimes these guys don’t have a chance (to gain that confidence), Smiley said.

The UNC will return to the field at 7 p.m. on New Years Day when the Bears play southern Utah on the road. The game is slated to air on ESPN +. The next home game for the Colorados du Nord is scheduled for January 8 at 2 p.m. ET.