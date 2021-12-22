a month-by-month look at the best styling times of the year

There was no shortage of fashionable moments in 2021.

It was off to a slow start, with virtual red carpets and remote awards ceremonies, but the A-List brought their A-sewing game to the garden photoshoots.

The year then picked up with in-person ceremonies, the return of film festivals and the Met Gala, which was perhaps four months later than usual but stylistically didn’t disappoint. .

Here, we take a month-by-month look at the best sartorial moments of the year, celebrating regional designers including Elie Saab, Georges Hobeika and Zuhair Murad, as well as international favorites Gucci, Saint Lauren, Miu Miu and Schiaparelli.

The likes of Gemma Chan, Zendaya and Regina King have been chic all year round, making appearances throughout, with fashion risk takers Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo and Jodie Turner Smith.

While this is primarily a look at the Best Dressed Women of the Year, it’s impossible to talk about grand style without a nod to Leslie Odom Jr, Timothee Chalamet and Jared Leto, who all appear on stage.

January

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace rose gold during the ‘Locked Down’ Remote Promotion on January 14, 2021. Photo: Instagram / Christian Hogstedt

At the start of the year, much of the world was still on lockdown, with online events being the norm. However, President Joe Biden’s inauguration was an in-person high fashion affair, with figures including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman and Lady Gaga all showing off in eye-catching outfits.

While January was traditionally in the middle of awards season, 2021 was an anomaly, with nearly all major cinematic events delayed by two months. Instead, celebrities promoted their films online, with home shoots and high fashion styling.

February

Rebel Wilson in a red Safiyaa dress on the set of the TV show Pooch Perfect on February 6, 2021. Photo: Instagram / Rebel Wilson

Since February is the month of love, the A list played along and brought in lots of red, blush pink, and romantic flair like Rebel Wilson in Safiyaa and Amanda Seyfried in Oscar de la Renta pink. Lucky shades of red were also worn to celebrate the Lunar New Year on February 12.

We had a major red carpet event, the Golden Globes, which took place online and in person on February 28th. Stunned Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior and Elle Fanning wore a Gucci slip-style satin gown to virtually attend the event.

March

Marta Nieto in Alberta Ferretti at the 2021 Goya Cinema Awards red carpet at the Gran Hotel Miramar on March 6, 2021 in Malaga, Spain. Getty Images

In March, the fashion world was able to spring into action with several red carpet events, including the 26th Critics’ Choice Awards, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and the NAACP Image Awards.

The sequins and highlights came via Gal Gadot, Seyfried, and the perpetually best-dressed Cynthia Erivo, for their various appearances at the awards show.

April

Lily Collins wore Georges Hobeika blush to attend the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards on April 4, 2021. Photo: Instagram / Georges Hobeika

With April came the sartorial culmination of awards season, the Oscars. It was an Oscar like no other in recent history, the ceremony was held at Union Station in Los Angeles, with no musical performances or montages to break up the show, and no host to tie the event together.

But that didn’t mean the fashion was less dramatic.

The likes of Carey Mulligan and Odom Jr made their best Oscar impression, dressing up in golden looks, while Zendaya turned to Valentino for a striking cutout gown.

Not the only ceremony to take place in April, stars have also flocked to the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Costume Designers Guild Awards with flair.

Can

Olivia Munn wore a gold silk pajama-style suit from LAgence to attend the Global Citizens Vax Live event on May 2, 2021. Getty Images

In a year of traditional fashion, May is arguably the most important month with the honor of hosting the Met Gala.

While we didn’t have a fashion ball to face in May, we have put on chic music events for the Brit Awards and Billboard Music Awards, and MTV delivered an entertaining purple carpet at its annual MTV Movie Awards. .

WandaVision Co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen dazzled in black, while Yvonne Orji chose a multi-colored tasseled dress by Ghanaian designer Mimi Plange to wear at the event.

June

Rita Ora wore a see-through St John dress to attend the Vas J Morgans Pride house party on June 17th. Photo: Instagram / Rob Zangardi

When summer arrived, there were fewer red carpets but no fewer noteworthy fashion moments.

Turner Smith, Kerrie Washington and Angela Bassett dressed to impress for online press days, while Elizabeth Olsen brought androgynous flair to The Late Late Show with James Corden care of an oversized Alexander McQueen suit.

July

Diane Kruger wore black Armani Prive for the screening of ‘Tout s’Bien Passe’ at the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 7, 2021. AFP

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been delayed for two months until mid-July. Models, actors and musicians descended on the French seaside resort for 11 days of photocalls, premieres and galas.

Gemma Chan was stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown that managed to appear futuristic, soft and feminine, while Bella Hadid made headlines in a Schiaparelli gown with body jewelry shaped like lungs and hairline.

Away from the south of France, we had the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which saw singer Misia stunned in a multi-colored Tomo Koizumi dress during the opening ceremony.

August

Eiza Gonzalez wore a green pleated Del Core for the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​on August 1, 2021 in Capri, Italy. Getty Images

At the end of the summer, the fashion highlight was brought by Dolce & Gabbana, which flocked celebrities to Venice, Italy for their Alta Moda show at the end of the month. Jennifer Lopez and Helen Mirren turned heads in their ornate royal dresses in particular.

Earlier this month, the Shang-Chi The premieres brought some jaw-dropping fashion moments in the care of Simu Liu, who turns out to be one of Hollywood’s best-dressed men, and Jhene Aiko.

September

Zendaya wore custom Balmain for the ‘Dune’ red carpet during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

The ninth month of the year has certainly been chic, between the New York Met Gala, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and the Venice International Film Festival.

Zendayas promotional tour for Dune started off strong and she looks so beautiful she’s done the Monthly Tour twice, while Emily Blunt and Iman stood out at the Met Gala.

Honorable mentions go to Yara Shahidi, who looked perfect in a classic Dior ball gown, and the real Princess The Duchess of Cambridge, who made headlines in a gold Jenny Packham gown for the No time to die first.

October

Tessa Thompson wore a slip-on Rodarte dress to the premiere of “Passing” at the 59th New York Film Festival on October 3, 2021. Getty Images

The international press tour of Dune loaded, with more elegant looks from Zendaya to be celebrated in October.

the Eternals The press tour also saw Angelina Jolie make a comeback on the red carpet and Gemma Chan was dazzled by many looks, especially a sparkling Zuhair Murad hooded two-piece in London.

November

Gillian Anderson wore a red-flowered Valentino during the Fashion Trust Arabia award ceremony at the Qatar National Museum in Doha on November 3, 2021. AFP

In November, Elle Fanning kicked off the gothic style with a striking sheer black Gucci look and a Balmain-style chain later in the month.

Understandably, the 2021 London Fashion Awards drew a stylish crowd, with Gabrielle Union arguably the best dressed, while the Gucci HouseThe series of red carpet premieres brought chic looks from both Gaga and Jared Leto.

The crownGillian Anderson of Gillian Anderson brought the style of a star to the region, wearing a red floral Valentino dress at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Qatar in early December.

December

Jennifer Lawrence wore a shimmering Christian Dior to attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” on December 5, 2021. AFP

As the year drew to a close, events on the red carpet showed no signs of slowing down.

Deepika Padukone wore a stunning coral Michael Cinco Couture dress to the Red Sea International Film Festival premiere of 83, and fellow regional designer Elie Saab was represented by Lopez and Rachel Zegler on The tender bar and West Side Story raw, respectively.

It’s December, so there was a shimmer at Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Halpern on Matrix resurrections first red carpet and Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, who made her pregnant debut during the promotion Do not seek.

Updated: December 22, 2021, 7:19 AM