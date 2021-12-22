Alia Bhatt steals the show with silver cape dress at her best friend’s wedding





Alia Bhatt steals the show with her jaw-dropping looks at her best friend Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding ceremonies. From her bachelorette party to her wedding rituals, countless photos and videos of her having fun with her BFF team have appeared online. Alia Bhatt’s best friend, Meghna, finally married her beautiful Tuesday, December 21, and Alia did not miss the opportunity to sublimate the wedding day with her silvery-reflective character. The star chose a unique outfit that left the fashion police speechless. In the photos, Alia can be seen donning a beautiful beige bralette with matching pants. But it was her sheer cape embellished with dramatic sleeves that stole the show. Showing her stomach, Alia looked so enchanting shrouded in muted tones. Keeping her hair and makeup minimal, she opted for open wavy locks and peach brown makeup. Her diamond studs were complemented nicely by her clear kohl eyes and bare lips, which didn’t let the shine fade. Her look was completed with the matching blingy heels. Alia was prepared by famous stylist Lakshmi Lehr and her ensemble came from Faraz Manan’s clothing brand. Lakshmi uploaded some of Alia’s photos to Instagram and called it “stunning.” Alia also took to her Instagram account to share these photos: Alia has been busy attending weddings for her best friends. Recently, she was also seen at the wedding of her friend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. Alia shared a number of photos in traditional attire from their sangeet and other wedding celebrations, and we were literally blown away by her choices. She was wearing a beautiful embroidered yellow lehenga, as seen in one of the photographs. Everyone’s attention was drawn to the scarf style cuffed hem design of the blouse. Alia completed her appearance with a dupatta. She pulled off the bridesmaid look with classic dangling earrings and a black bindi. So what do you think of Alia’s traditional avatars? Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/movies/alia-bhatt-steals-the-show-with-silver-cape-dress-at-best-friends-wedding-4580786.html

