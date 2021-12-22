Fashion and the metaverse for HYPETALKS





On Monday night, HYPEBEAST brought together influencers at the intersection of tech and streetwear for the latest installment in the HYPETALKS series. Hosted by Rosie Perper, Editor-in-Chief of HYPEBEAST on Twitter Spaces, the panel focused on the role of fashion in the rapidly evolving metaverse and how designers can better connect with collectors. Speakers included Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of streetwear label LA The Hundreds and creator of hit NFT series Adam Bomb Squad; Nicky Diamonds, founder of Diamond Supply Co. and creator of the Diamond Crypto Dunks NFT project; Fran Franalations Marchello, sneaker collector and artist behind the Sneaker Punkz NFT series; Jake Becker, Talent Relations Manager and Founding Member of Avatar Genies; and Jeff Staple, creator of New York streetwear brand Staple and creator of the Metapigeon NFT sneaker. The group answered questions on virtual clothing, augmented reality, NFT trends and more. Driven by the rebranding from Facebook to Meta, Perper described the metaverse as a major catalyst for change within the streetwear industry, highlighting Nike’s recent acquisition of the virtual fashion and sneaker platform RTFKT. and streetwear brands around the world are dropping their own NFT collections. Kicking off the discussion was the topic of virtual clothes and why people choose to spend money on clothes they can’t physically wear. Becker explained the appeal of the virtual drip by breaking it down into three main pillars: accessibility, sustainability, and utility. There are more opportunities, especially in defining value in Web3, than we have in the physical world, he said. Becker added that social media now allows more people to view a virtual garment than the physical version, creating a wider reach. Virtual clothing also minimizes other barriers, such as the need for multiple sizes, long shipping times, and production costs, in addition to creating more opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Over time, the original [NFT] The creator may offer you additional use or evolve this asset so that you can gain additional use from it as times change, Becker said, rather than buying a hoodie in 2010 and it is likely sent to the donation center five years later. Staple agreed, noting that in the digital age, people often take photos of themselves in a particular item of clothing to signal their followers that they belong to a particular community or support a particular brand without even owning the item of clothing. Later in the conference, panelists explored collaborations between established streetwear brands and new crypto startups, the different ways virtual clothing can be used, generational gaps in the tech space, and other topics regarding the how the metaverse will fit in with fashion and what that means for the streetwear industry as it is today. NFT’s end game, the web3, all of it, is decentralization, Hundreds explained, noting that streetwear brands should focus their energies on building communities and empowering their followers. Listen to HYPETALKS: Fashion in the Metaverse. Listen now: https://t.co/oROxNFt3pg HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) 20 December 2021 In other fashion news, Diddy reclaimed ownership of his Sean John brand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebeast.com/2021/12/fashion-metaverse-hypetalks-panel-recap

