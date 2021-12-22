Kelly Bensimon hails cab in eye-catching metallic dress after recording podcast in NYC

Kelly Bensimon was seen in New York on Tuesday after returning from a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

The 53-year-old real estate agent showed off his flair for style in a metallic silver mini dress, black tights and red open-toed heels.

The blonde beauty smiled as she tried to hail a cab in the Big Apple.

Back in the Big Apple: Kelly Bensimon was seen in New York City on Tuesday after returning from a trip to Aspen, Colorado

The mum-of-two wore a black crew-neck top under her shiny Walter Baker dress.

She completed the look with a chunky beige cable knit sweater.

The former model flaunted her toned legs in a pair of sheer tights.

On trend: The 57-year-old real estate agent showed off his flair for style in a metallic silver dress, black tights and red open-toed heels

Taxi! The blonde beauty smiled as she tried to hail a cab in the Big Apple

Her ombre hair was parted in the middle and worn in loose curls that fell over her shoulders.

The entrepreneur donned a pair of glamorous letter B earrings as they extended into fringed diamonds.

Bensimons sported a nude manicure with her look as she left a New York apartment building after recording a podcast episode with Julianna Margulies.

Style savvy: Kelly completed her look with a chunky beige cable-knit Ulla Johnson sweater

Gorgeous locks: her ombre hair was parted in the middle and worn in loose curls that fell over her shoulders

The former Real Housewives of New York City star was in Aspen for a quick trip recently, during which she stopped by the Aspen Art Museum.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram to share the results of his brief visit.

After sharing a photo of herself posing near a pink bear installation earlier this week, she shared another image on Tuesday.

“Time spent in the mountains is always great fun in the snow,” she wrote under a photo of herself standing in front of a snowy backdrop.

She was ready for the colder weather in a fedora hat, a cream knit ensemble topped with a white and black coat, and animal fur boots.