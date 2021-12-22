Venturing into the fashion world, Canadian Kayla Alexander seeks to fill a void

Being great has been one of the gifts of Kayla Alexander’s life.

It has helped her get an education, see the world, play the sport she loves for a living, and become an Olympian.

Inconvenience?

Buy clothes.

The Canadian national team star is six feet four inches tall and set several career records at Syracuse University and has eight WNBA seasons under his belt, but she still remembers the embarrassment of going shopping. to school and come back empty.

My mom would be like, low budget, here’s the money you go to the mall, do whatever you want, she recalls on a Zoom call from Russia, where she’s playing another season in the top domestic league. And I was so jealous of [my sister], Keisha.

“She would come back with all these cute like outfits, all these cheap and trendy jeans and I would come back with jewelry and t shirts because I couldn’t find cute and trendy clothes that really fit me. So, I never enjoyed back-to-school shopping.

Canadian Kayla Alexander shoots South Korean Danbi Kim in the women’s basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

Nicole Murphy is a lifelong friend of Alexander of Barrie, Ont. It was Murphy who saw the new big girl in class in sixth grade and invited her to be on the basketball team, inadvertently launching the career of Alexanders.

Murphy grew up to six feet and had his own challenges when it came to clothing and fashion.

I felt the greatest frustration getting ready for parties or doing stuff with my other girlfriends and they would all like to go shopping for outfits and I would like to be with me but I would never be able to find cute and whimsical things that fit me so I would always wear as my staple like jeans and a t-shirt, she says. And I don’t know if anyone would laugh at me, but my friends would always say, oh Nicole, you are always so boring.

“Or even just being able to share clothes or shoes before going out. I could never. I just relaxed to the side as they all got ready. Looking back, it was frustrating.

Alexander and Murphys’ friendship and shared fashion woes prompted them to act. The pair with Alexanders’ sister Keisha, who stood taller than five feet 10 inches, launched TallSize.com, a company they hope will alleviate some of the challenges they and their peers face in a retail world geared towards those not likely to play at the center of Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team. at the Tokyo Olympics, like Alexander did last summer.

This was done in two stages. Last March, they launched a brand directory aimed at meeting the shopping and fashion needs of plus-size women by doing most of the work for them.

We found all the tall clothing brands we could around the world and then basically put a filter on. The information in you helps you find what stores you could potentially shop at and find those jeans to ship to you, Alexander explains.

The response was immediate and encouraging. There seemed to be a need, and site visitors were delighted that their scavenger hunt had been both simplified and made more rewarding. Alexander didn’t have to go and test their ideas, she just asked her past and present teammates. A lifetime of elite basketball played all over the world told him his frustrations were widely shared.

Murphy went beyond the Alexanders basketball circle and was even more convinced they were on to something when she interviewed potential clients.

It was a validating experience to hear about the [frustrations] we all felt, but I heard a lot of things that personally didn’t affect me, Murphy said. But there’s a lot of emotional weight attached to not being able to find clothes as a tall woman, especially when you’re younger.

“You’re already taller than the boys and I mean, it’s just not normal.” And then on top of that you can’t find any clothes that make you feel good about yourself or confident and so I think there are a lot of body image issues associated with it so that was super validating and I think it was just helpful in pointing us in the right direction.

As the brand repertoire gained traction, they began to consider other opportunities and settled into an online marketplace that allowed buyers and sellers to meet in one place online.

The next natural step for us was okay, instead of kicking [users] looking for all these different big brands [we identified], how do we create something that allows them to shop among them all in one place? Says Murphy, who is a veteran of several e-commerce companies and quit his last job to commit to TallSize full-time last summer. And that’s where the market model came from, where we partner with different big brands, bringing all of their products together in one place so tall women don’t have to browse the internet for hours. to find things that may be right for them. .

“We just wanted to create a space where women could know they could depend on it, they could go out there and know that it had sort of been verified, to really be items that they could buy from.

The company will hopefully provide another avenue for Alexander, 30, once his playing career is over, an addition to children’s books she publishes with Keisha, as well as her art and public speaking.

But until then, there’s the satisfaction of knowing that those awkward or frustrating trips to the mall don’t have to be like this anymore, and along with her sister and oldest friend, they’re actively doing it.

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit to try to find things that I could do, she says. My big thing is doing things that I am passionate about. And it’s something that fascinates me, because it’s something that concerns me, it allows me to be creative. it allows me to continue to learn [and] I am doing the work now so that when the time comes to put my shoes on for good, I can smoothly move on to the next phase and TallSize will grow taller and [we] can continue to do for many years to come.