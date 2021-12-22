Women in trades stuck in men’s clothes ask for ‘not pink’ work clothes that really fit them

Driving a tanker between construction sites, Aslan Selby says she’s sick of tripping over her oversized pants in the summer and fumbling around with oversized gloves in the winter while her male colleagues have thousands of options.

She also can’t believe that for six months on the job, she’s still on the hunt for a pair of black, waterproof, high-visibility coveralls, not designed and sized for men, but rather suited to her frame. five feet three inches. It is a necessary part of her uniform as she is sometimes called upon to assist drivers stranded at the side of busy roads.

“We are here to stay and we can do [the job]damn good too, “said Selby.” So let’s buy the right gear because I’m tired of being in men’s clothes. “

Selby has been driving a tanker for six months and prior to that, worked in the woodworking industry. (Submitted by Aslan Selby)

L’Orangeville, Ont. The resident is one of a growing number of women working in the trades who struggle to find clothes that fit them well and keep them comfortable and secure. CBC News spoke to four women who say workwear brands continue to offer very few, if any, options for women.

Stores only stock a small amount, and companies that supply uniforms to their employees often only have men’s sizes on hand, Selby said. Products designed for women are often pink, a color she refuses to wear on a job site.

“I’ve always worked in a male dominated industry so it’s like a slap in the face,” said Selby, 32. “We’re not all pink and pretty. We’re here to do a job. Just give us some normal black.”

CBC News has contacted large retailer Canadian Tire, which also owns Mark’s Work Warehouse. The company did not respond when asked if they were aware of the situation and what they were doing to improve it.

Women encouraged to enter the trades

Women make up about four percent of tradespeople in Canada, or more than 34,000 workers, according to the most recent 2018 data from Statistics Canada. There is currently pressure to encourage more women to pursue careers in the trades, including in Ontario where the province announced in November that it would spend $ 90 million to promote the skilled trades to young people and address a growing labor shortage.

Women already face barriers to entering male-dominated industries like construction, such as not being encouraged in high school or feeling uncomfortable on construction sites, said welder AlannaMarklund, manager. national youth, diversity and indigenous relations union within the United Association of Canada union.

Welder Alanna Marklund says there is more equipment available for women on the market as demand increases. (United Association)

While workwear designed specifically for women doesn’t solve everything, it’s an important step in making them feel like they belong, Marklund said.

Plus, oversized clothing can also be dangerous, she added. For example, loose suits can become entangled in equipment, or oversized gloves make it difficult to use tools.

“The frustrations and impacts of ill-fitting clothing and equipment have an effect on the retention and recruitment of women,” said Marklund. “It’s hard enough going to class when you’re one of the few women. But if you have clothes that fit you, it makes the experience a lot more comfortable and you are safer.”

“Affordable, elegant and not pink”

Natasha Ferguson, CEO of Toronto-based construction company Ethelfox Construct, is also sick of trying to find work pants that suit herself and her employees, 70 percent of whom are women. She often finds them in place of dry walls and paint in ripped jeans.

Last year Ferguson said she went to a popular workwear store where a sales rep directed her to a back “cabinet” where they were carrying women’s construction clothing, and no had found no pants that fit them. They were also not available online.

It was then that she decided to develop her own line of workwear for women which she describes as “affordable and stylish and not pink” and coming soon.

“We haven’t been seen in the construction industry so of course there’s going to be a shortage of things for us,” Ferguson said. “The only reason I would go ahead and do this is because I understand that there will be a demand once I and others do the job to attract more of women in the trades. “

Alicia Woods was inspired to start her own Covergalls business after working for years in the Canadian mining industry wearing men’s coveralls.

To get to the washroom, deep underground in the mining shaft, she had to remove most of her gear in order to open and remove her entire one-piece suit.

To avoid the vulnerable situation, Woods said she would not drink water before going to work in the mine.

Eventually, in 2014, she got tired of starting selling costumes with a zippered “back hatch” for bathroom breaks. Covergalls has since spread to most other workwear and will launch a maternity line in early 2022.

“If you are a young woman and you enter the workforce and are told you have to wear your father’s clothes, how included do you feel? Woodssaid from his Sarnia, Ontario. residence. “There is power in the right uniform.”