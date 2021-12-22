Texas Force Jumps Into Fashion Design World Lucie Harte Remains Feminine For River Oaks Debut





Sa native of Antonio Lucie Harte is a woman with a strong creative bent who took her from One King’s Lane, where she bought products for gifts, to Soho House, where she worked on design team projects in Istanbul, New York, Chicago and the Cotswolds. Five years ago, she returned to her Texan roots, landing in Houston and eventually redirecting her talent to fashion design under her label Soft Animal. To celebrate Harte’s first somewhat sensual feminine collection, the besties Natalie Steen, Lindley Arnoldyand Allison o’neill hosted a launch party at the latter’s River Oaks home. Sixty guests, including the beau de Harte, Daniel arnoldy, director of Triten Corporation, joined the fashion festival. “Sweet animal is my COVID baby, ”she said in a statement. The collection is the result of my need for a creative outlet during the isolated quarantine periods when COVID first hit the United States. Our first collection is a reflection of the events we have all endured over the past 18 months and our collective response to them. We ended up with a range of raised pieces that encourage creative self-expression, the permission to be comfortable and a greater awareness of our lifestyle. With the handcrafted clothing in small batches in New York City, there were no supply chain issues as Harte had their entire Fall / Winter 2021 collection of 32 pieces on display and dozens of around 60 guests attended. donned their Soft Animal pieces for the party while others succeeded in some serious retail therapy. The bestsellers of the evening included the olive green mermaid skirt, the stretch rib turtleneck top, the double-breasted blazer and the silk smocked top and skirt, both in fuchsia. Prices range from $ 195 for the stretch bodysuit to $ 775 for a luxe loop pile overcoat. Her overall bestseller is the vegan “leather” skirt. As seen on PC: Lyndsey Zorich, Kyle O’Neill, Jana and Scotty Arnoldy, Susan Arnoldy Paisley, Tara Martin, Susan Hansen, Beth Zdeblick, Erin Breen, Caroline Beah, Rachel Beery, Melissa Tuckerman, Denise Monteleone, and Kelley Scofield.

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

