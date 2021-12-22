Shop TikTok star Remi Bader’s favorite winter fashion essentials





The products in this story are independently selected and presented in an editorial manner. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re like me and spent way too much time scrolling through TikTok, you’ve probably encountered one of the Remi Bader’s realistic clothes. Just over a year ago, she started making TikTok videos testing clothes from different brands to compare how they look to models online – and they’ve gone viral ever since.

But this journey to TikTok stardom has not been without its challenges. Although this was what she wanted to do with her time, Rémi had to use her own money to buy clothes for her travels – and thus accumulate credit card debt.

“I would go see my dad for anything,” Bader said. “He’s the finance guy. I’ll go see him for questions, but he was always yelling at me because I was hoarding my credit card and not taking things that seriously.”

After her TikTok started to turn into a real business, Remi realized she needed to start focusing on her finances. Not wanting to rely on his father anymore, Rémi turned to Credit Karma to learn about personal finances, pay off credit cards and open another savings account.

Credit Karma has now become a primary tool that Rémi uses to track his business finances. It’s a free tool that anyone can use to do everything from learning what affects your credit score to getting personalized recommendations on how to improve it.

“People think Credit Karma is just free, find out your credit score and it isn’t,” Bader said. “If you want to budget, if you want to save, manage your debt… It can be very personalized. tools on how to handle this.

Bader has now found his place financially, which is essential now that his career has taken off. She never imagined that something that started out of pandemic boredom would get her where she is today: two million TikTok followers, 325,000 Instagram followers and a show on Peacock called Pulse test with Rémi Bader. Everything is impressive – especially since she only started her TikTok a year ago after being fired during the pandemic.

“I stumbled across a curvy fashion inspiration on TikTok in September and I’ve never seen this side of TikTok,” Bader said. “I saw other girls do it, which inspired me to do it.”

It’s easy to see how she became a fashion inspiration to so many people. Not only does she give great fashion advice and suggestions in her videos, but she also does it with honesty and humor, which her followers love.

“I think the fact that I’m not afraid to say how I feel is something that attracts people,” Bader said. “And then I put humor in it, which makes people feel better. Because it’s such a stressful thing; I grew up crying every time I went shopping because I hated it so much. So making it funnier and making fun of it, making fun of the clothes, and not blaming ourselves and our body for it, I think that helps a lot of people too. “

When it comes to finding great fashion pieces, Remi strives to find the items that will flatter your body, a skill she has honed through shopping and trying on items over the years.

“I think over time growing up I just tried so many things and just learned what was good for my body,” Bader said. “When I see all of these trends now on TikTok, I’m just going to look at something and say ‘this is going to work’ or ‘this is not. “”

Rémi likes styles that are at the crossroads of trend and comfort. But she knows that for plus-size women, finding that balance between the two can be difficult, which is why she uses her videos to help people realize that no matter whether you’re a size 2 or 18, you. can still be comfortable and wear the cutest styles.

Finding that balance, Bader said, “It takes a little bit of effort, and that’s why I try to do the job for people. I’m trying to do what people don’t want to do by ordering online, going to the stores, and showing it on my body to help them see if it might work for them, but I want people to know that you can do both. “

In her videos, she sticks to her style, which means being on the trending side of fashion – something not all plus size women feel comfortable with. But she likes to come up with ideas and show off what clothes look like on her body so that others are more comfortable wearing them.

While Remi likes to try out current trends, his style uniform usually consists of things tighter underneath and looser on top, like a bodysuit with a cardigan.

“I think that’s pretty flattering for me,” Bader said. “But yeah, sort of play around with different things. I guess it’s really like you have to take risks, and that’s what I do with my videos. But at the end of the day, I know. sort of how it’s gonna look good on me and not. “

When it comes to fashion brands, Remi has her favorites, although she’s always on the lookout for new brands to try out. In the high end, she likes Reformation and For love and lemons. “They’re a bit more upscale, I’d say, but they have a whole extended size section on their pages,” Bader said. “I just bought a bunch of stuff from these two websites.” But, she also likes brands such as Good american, Eloquii, Madwell, and Zara.

Now that you know what to buy – and how to budget for that – keep scrolling to shop our picks based on the trends Remi Bader loves this winter season.

“I’m a blazer girl,” Bader said. “Blazers are huge right now and even pantsuits, like specific and matching blazers and pants.”

Buy it! Yolkomo Women’s Chunky Heel Ankle Boots, $ 46.9929.99 – $ 532.99; amazon.com

When it comes to shoes, Remi likes how thicker heels and shoes are, as thinner heels with less support are bad for her feet.

“I’m just in the super fat,” Bader said. “I used to wear these Jeffrey Cambpell style super chunky heels and boots, and they’re completely back right now. I like it because for me, wearing super thin high heels, I can’t never do it [it]. My feet are so sensitive and I can’t do this. So, I love how chunky and chunky the boots and heels are right now. “

Buy it! Mogor Women’s Sparkly Bling Triangle Purse, $ 13.99 (orig. $ 14.69); amazon.com

Bader also likes a pop of color or glitter added to a neutral winter outfit, whether that’s adding a pop of color through shoes or a shiny bag.

“Making a pop of sparkle or color with a bag and then wearing something more brown or nude, simple or black, makes the outfit so much more fun,” Bader said.

Buy it! Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise Dad Jeans, $ 71.20 (Orig. $ 89); abercrombie.com

Although they weren’t the most inclusive in the past, Abercromie now offers a whole section of plus size items including jeans, tops and coats.

“People think Abercrombie is just jeans, and again, they’ve got a whole curvy section,” Bader said. “They have great trench coats, trendy clothes and bodysuits, and things that I think people wouldn’t think of going to Abercrombie for.”

Buy it! Hotapei Women’s Sweater Vest, $ 3,029.98 to $ 343.98; amazon.com

While Bader didn’t like the trend at first, she found a way to make it work on her body by pairing the vest with something tighter underneath.

“I’m really in the situation of the vest with a long-sleeved turtleneck underneath,” Bader said. “I feel like it’s a huge thing right now.”

Shop more of our Remi Bader inspired picks:

Eloquii Faux Leather Quilted Coat

Buy it! Eloquii faux leather quilted coat, $ 39.97 (orig. $ 169.95); eloquii.com

Missguided Plus Size Mocha Mesh Ruched Bardot Midaxi Dress

Buy it! Missguided Plus Size Mocha Mesh Ruched Midaxi Bardot Dress, $ 36 (Orig. $ 73); missguidedus.com

Buy it! JW PEI Gabbi bag, $ 67.99 (orig. $ 79.99); amazon.com

Good American U-Ring Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress

Buy it! Good American U-Ring Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress, $ 99; nordstrom.com

Missguided Plus Size Chocolate Halterneck Corset Top

Buy it! Missguided Plus Size Chocolate Halterneck Corset Top, $ 19 (orig. $ 38); missguidedus.com

Missguided Sparkly Pink Co-ordinating Casual Blazer, Plus Size

Buy it! Missguided Plus Size Sparkly Pink Casual Blazer, $ 28 (Orig. $ 56); missguidedus.com

Eloquent relaxed bathrobe

Buy it! Eloquii casual coat, $ 92.97 with code LUVELQ (orig. $ 154.95); eloquii.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/fashion/remi-bader-winter-fashion-staples/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos