Increased Crowds and Sales at Fashion Square | Business

Scottsdale Fashion Square ends its holiday season with increased foot traffic and providing a whimsical vacation experience for shoppers.

After slashing much of the holiday activity last year and seeing most of the retail shift to online shopping, this year has seen busier stores and a good mood than even before the pandemic. .

It’s definitely more festive and busier this year than it was last year, said Melanie Sutton, Marketing Director of Scottsdale Fashion Squares. Compared to 2019, we even exceed these figures in terms of pedestrian traffic.

Sutton believes it’s because families are celebrating the safe coming together in addition to celebrating the holidays

I think people realize that life is valuable and it’s important to spend as much time as possible with family and friends, she said. People are definitely going the extra mile to bring in the holiday spirit.

As shoppers spread the holiday cheer, Scottsdale Fashion Square tried to match the spirit by decorating the mall with poinsettias, providing a Santa experience with fewer directions than last year, offering music live and story time on Fridays and bringing back the Salvation Army for their annual Angel Tree toy drive.

We were able to roll with the punches and spread the holiday cheer last year while limiting a lot of our activities, said Sutton. This year we are very happy to have the chance to add more festivities.

In addition to shoppers enjoying the increased activity, Sutton has seen shoppers make the most of mall decorations.

Our customers appreciate the holiday environment and decor, she says. We saw several family photos taken in front of Christmas trees and saw families walking around with their lists.

However, the thing that warmed Suttons’ hearts the most was seeing buyers remove a tag from the Salvation Army angel tree and buy the child whose name is on it.

It’s great to see that families are generous enough to come and pick up angel tags while doing their holiday shopping for themselves, Sutton said. There is always a feeling of generosity here.

With all the generosity and good humor of Scottsdale Fashion Square, Sutton admits there have been trials and tribulations this holiday season.

It has been a challenge not only here but in our sister centers to find staff. But the good thing is people are putting in the extra time to help each other out, she said.

For this reason, Sutton made sure to express their gratitude to the staff members who showed up for work this holiday season.

We want to express our great appreciation and thank the dedication of those who have worked over this holiday season to create the best experience for all of our buyers, she said. We are grateful to our team members, retail associates, managers and everyone at large.

To cope with the influx of shoppers, Scottsdale Fashion Square has extended its closing hours until 10 p.m. until December 23 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Sutton is also proud to announce that due to supply chain disruptions, most stores in Scottsdale Fashion Square were able to secure items in advance.

When it comes to inventory, some of our retailers have prepared for inventory issues and been given the opportunity to tailor inventory to meet customer wish lists, she said.

However, as the calendar draws closer to Christmas Day, Sutton expects there will be longer lines at the checkout and more items are flying off the shelves, especially in the stores. toy stores.

Toys have been one of the best items this season, which is why Macys teamed up with Toys R Us to have a toys department, she said. Go! Calendars Go! Games Go! Toys also offers a great selection of various toys, Legos and playsets.

For this reason, Sutton has a tip for buyers looking to secure a last minute giveaway.

I recommend shoppers make a list of who they need to buy from and which stores they need to visit, she said.

Overall, Sutton is happy with how the season has unfolded in Scottsdale Fashion Square and hopes shoppers stay safe while shopping.

I believe buyers are ready to take the plunge, she said. We have also seen many buyers wearing masks and taking their precautionary measures. We also have the plethora of health and wellness with our sanitizing stations around the mall creating a safe environment that makes our customers feel positive.

Info:Fashionsquare.com