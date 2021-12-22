Fashion
Increased Crowds and Sales at Fashion Square | Business
Scottsdale Fashion Square ends its holiday season with increased foot traffic and providing a whimsical vacation experience for shoppers.
After slashing much of the holiday activity last year and seeing most of the retail shift to online shopping, this year has seen busier stores and a good mood than even before the pandemic. .
It’s definitely more festive and busier this year than it was last year, said Melanie Sutton, Marketing Director of Scottsdale Fashion Squares. Compared to 2019, we even exceed these figures in terms of pedestrian traffic.
Sutton believes it’s because families are celebrating the safe coming together in addition to celebrating the holidays
I think people realize that life is valuable and it’s important to spend as much time as possible with family and friends, she said. People are definitely going the extra mile to bring in the holiday spirit.
As shoppers spread the holiday cheer, Scottsdale Fashion Square tried to match the spirit by decorating the mall with poinsettias, providing a Santa experience with fewer directions than last year, offering music live and story time on Fridays and bringing back the Salvation Army for their annual Angel Tree toy drive.
We were able to roll with the punches and spread the holiday cheer last year while limiting a lot of our activities, said Sutton. This year we are very happy to have the chance to add more festivities.
In addition to shoppers enjoying the increased activity, Sutton has seen shoppers make the most of mall decorations.
Our customers appreciate the holiday environment and decor, she says. We saw several family photos taken in front of Christmas trees and saw families walking around with their lists.
However, the thing that warmed Suttons’ hearts the most was seeing buyers remove a tag from the Salvation Army angel tree and buy the child whose name is on it.
It’s great to see that families are generous enough to come and pick up angel tags while doing their holiday shopping for themselves, Sutton said. There is always a feeling of generosity here.
With all the generosity and good humor of Scottsdale Fashion Square, Sutton admits there have been trials and tribulations this holiday season.
It has been a challenge not only here but in our sister centers to find staff. But the good thing is people are putting in the extra time to help each other out, she said.
For this reason, Sutton made sure to express their gratitude to the staff members who showed up for work this holiday season.
We want to express our great appreciation and thank the dedication of those who have worked over this holiday season to create the best experience for all of our buyers, she said. We are grateful to our team members, retail associates, managers and everyone at large.
To cope with the influx of shoppers, Scottsdale Fashion Square has extended its closing hours until 10 p.m. until December 23 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Sutton is also proud to announce that due to supply chain disruptions, most stores in Scottsdale Fashion Square were able to secure items in advance.
When it comes to inventory, some of our retailers have prepared for inventory issues and been given the opportunity to tailor inventory to meet customer wish lists, she said.
However, as the calendar draws closer to Christmas Day, Sutton expects there will be longer lines at the checkout and more items are flying off the shelves, especially in the stores. toy stores.
Toys have been one of the best items this season, which is why Macys teamed up with Toys R Us to have a toys department, she said. Go! Calendars Go! Games Go! Toys also offers a great selection of various toys, Legos and playsets.
For this reason, Sutton has a tip for buyers looking to secure a last minute giveaway.
I recommend shoppers make a list of who they need to buy from and which stores they need to visit, she said.
Overall, Sutton is happy with how the season has unfolded in Scottsdale Fashion Square and hopes shoppers stay safe while shopping.
I believe buyers are ready to take the plunge, she said. We have also seen many buyers wearing masks and taking their precautionary measures. We also have the plethora of health and wellness with our sanitizing stations around the mall creating a safe environment that makes our customers feel positive.
Info:Fashionsquare.com
Sources
2/ https://www.scottsdale.org/business/increased-crowds-and-sales-noted-at-fashion-square/article_82b38326-6063-11ec-b8e9-e3db2f5338b3.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]