Kristen Bell causes a meltdown in a sheer plunging dress in a stunning desert shot, wow!



















December 21, 2021 – 4:00 p.m. GMT



Jenni McKnight

Kirsten Bell drove fans crazy by posing in a sheer lace dress and cowboy hat for a western-themed getaway with husband Dax Shepard and friends

Kristen bell brought down the jaws of her followers when she shared a photo of herself in the most stunning dress on Tuesday. MORE: Kristen Bell Turns Heads With A Stunning Leggy Look In Shorts And Bikini Top the Frozen the star looked gorgeous for a glamorous getaway to Pioneertown, Calif. with her husband Dax shepard and a group of friends, cradling a semi-sheer black lace maxi dress that gave Kristen a flirty gothic touch. Surrounded by nothing but bare trees and an endless desert, Kristen posed alongside Dax for a photo of the adorable couple – but it was her dress that got her fans talking. Loading the player … WATCH: The Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard bathroom debate “I love the dress! Great photo,” commented one fan. “Your outfit is beautiful!” another said. A third added: “Your look is absolutely iconic!” Others begged the actress to reveal where her dress came from, but unfortunately Kristen has yet to share those details. MORE: Kristen Bell Gets Huge Backlash With Choppy Bangs And Glasses MORE: Kristen Bell wows in Julia Roberts-style swimsuit The distinctive design featured a plunging neckline, pinched waist, pleated skirt, and was embroidered with lace and sheer panels that showed a hint of Kristen’s toned figure underneath. She accessorized with matching boots and a chocolate-colored fedora hat, adding a bright red lipstick for a pop of color. Kristen stunned fans in her gorgeous lace dress The married couple traveled to the historic town near Joshua Tree National Park this weekend to honor the 40th birthday of their friend, celebrity hairstylist Matthew Collins. It appears to be a Western-themed event, as other photos shared saw the group donning wide-brimmed hats, bolo ties and cowboy boots. The group of friends spent the weekend in a wonderful Airbnb rental Captioning the post, the mom of two wrote: “Have a theme. Make it happen. Do like the kids: play games and puzzles, dance and sing, take silly photos. I find it the best way to celebrate someone. @matthewstylist, hope we’ve done you justice. You are so special to us, and we are happy that you are in our lives. HBD Cowboy!“ The birthday boy revealed on his own Instagram account that he and his friends were staying at the Know Where Ranch, a unique five bedroom property which is listed on Airbnb for $ 1,921 per night. Read more HELLO! American stories here The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently selected – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

