Malaika Arora lends her sparkle to the spirit of the season in a sequined lime dress





We are now convinced that Malaika Arora does not need an excuse to choose the most glitzy outfits in town. Needless to say, we spotted her in town brighter than ever in a tangy lime-colored mini dress. Not only was the dress brilliantly luminous, but the chunky sequins ensured that you wouldn’t miss it when it passed. The cutout dress was a nod to the upcoming holiday season that is just beginning and we finally have an excuse to dress up now. She chose a pair of yellow So Kate Christian Louboutin heels to make sure her outfit was brighter than ever. We also couldn’t look away from Malaika Arora’s hair and makeup, which was a quick throwback to the ’70s but with a modern twist. It’s safe to say that Malaika Arora is the stylish disco diva we never knew we needed. Also Read: Malaika Arora’s Candy Pink Satin Dress Is Indeed a Certified Evening Look Malaika Arora in the city In fact, there was something about this sequined outfit that gave us a certain sense of déjà vu. We quickly remembered when and where and that’s when we remembered how the spotlight followed her in a red sequined midi dress with similar hairstyle and makeup for an oh-so look. -chic. Bodycon dresses were Malaika’s favorite anyway in case you didn’t know, but her sequin preferences always come first. All you have to do is pick a color and watch us swoon to the glittering avatar of Malaika. Also Read: It’s Season For Bodycon Velvet Evening Dresses Like Malaika Arora Long or short, light or dark, you will find Malaika Arora among the brightest dresses. So who’s coming to dance with us? Also Read: Malaika Arora In A Leopard Print Corset Look Made Us Roar With Approval To shop for fashion on Amazon, click here. Disclaimer: The Swirlster Picks Team writes about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/style/malaika-arora-lends-her-sparkle-to-the-spirit-of-the-season-in-a-sequinned-lime-dress-2665461

