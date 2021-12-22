Fashion
Make sure the guys on your gift list stay on trend
Dads often receive gifts without giving it much thought. Ties, tools, and restaurant gift cards are always easy gifts to give. But fathers and all the guys in your life deserve gifts that make them look good and feel better about themselves. Hundreds of thousands of votes poured in for the Best in DFW Readers’ Choice awards and three menswear shops topped the top, claiming gold, silver and bronze places on the best places to do list. shopping for men (or others to buy them as may be the case at this time of year). Read on to see who the readers chose, then start shopping online and in-store for a memorable vacation and a well-dressed guy in your life for the whole of 2022.
Gold: Best Men’s Shop
Fashion designer Treva Merocki has swept through the Best Boutique categories this year, winning or nearing the top for women and kids and now she can add a Best Mens Shop feather to her cap. Its men’s line spans the gamut from footwear, from hats and beanies to jackets, hoodies, dress shirts and jackets. Like all its collections, its signature M monogram plays a big role in the design. But unlike its women’s and children’s clothing, the men’s line has fewer colors and sticks with masculine hues of black, gold, and red for most items, all available for purchase through the MEROCKI online store.
Silver: Best Men’s Shop The charming arts district of Bishop has long been a shopping mecca, so it’s no surprise that the popular DLM Supply has a loyal fan base who have come to vote for the shop. Shoppers source their clothes from everywhere and bring the best brands to their men’s clothing shelves and shelves, including Scotch and Soda, Good Man Brand, Minnetonka, Katin and Manbuns underwear among the dozens of lines. Discover the latest styles of shoes, swimwear, pants, shirts and outerwear, plus a full line of gift items including wallets, candles, books and swimwear. And if you don’t have time to make it to Oak Cliff, everything is also available on their website for purchase.
Bronze: Best Men’s Shop
What man doesn’t look like a million dollars in a suit? Franklin & Anthony exists to realize this concept by creating bespoke suits that fit perfectly and capture every man’s unique sense of style and self. Find suitable suits for more casual occasions, professional events or formal business in the same store. Schedule a consultation and their experts will walk you through fabric choices and every intricate detail to create a look that will turn heads. And because they’re personalized for the man wearing them, a gift certificate may be the best option for your gifting needs.
