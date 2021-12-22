Dick Beardsley Twirls In A Dress To Keep His Wife’s Fundraising Promise

Dick Beardsley, in a shimmering blue robe, circled the snowy courtyard in front of a dozen attendees, including Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince and other community leaders.

Believe it or not, however, turning into a dazzling dress in near-zero temperatures isn’t a normal part of Dick’s morning routine. His wife, Jill Beardsley, and co-owner of Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast, made a special pledge when attending the radiothon to end child abuse in Bemidji earlier this month.

As she was live during the event, Jill said that if she raised $ 1,000 in donations that day, her husband would dress up as Cinderella and spin in the snow.

This was news for Dick, who listened to his wife on the radio as he returned to Bemidji from an ice fishing trip.

I had my radio on and heard Jill there. She shared her story of growing up. . . I was driving and crying, said Dick. All of a sudden I hear: If I raise $ 1,000, my husband Dick is going to dance in a Cinderella dress.

Keeping his wife Jill Beardsley’s promise, Dick Beardsley donned a dazzling dress on Monday, December 20, 2021, after reaching a fundraising goal for the Radiothon to End Child Abuse, at the Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast. (Annalize Braught / Pioneer Bemidji)

The Bemidji Radiothon to End Child Abuse, now in its 33rd year, is a one-day radiothon that aims to raise awareness and raise funds to help end child abuse. The event is a partnership between KB101 FM, KZY-FM 95.5 and Z99-FM radio stations, as well as a handful of local child abuse prevention organizations.

A few days before the radiothon, Centraide de la Région de Bemidji hosted its annual Celebrity Night at Giovannis Pizza restaurant to raise funds for the event. Jill joined four other guest servers in hopes of collecting donations in the form of tips.

I was abused as a kid, which made me want to be a fundraising server, Jill said.

She ended up winning the Servers Championship and the online tips for Jill kept coming in after the event. Then she spoke on the air on the Radiothon on December 2, sharing her experience of the abuse.

What I shared on the radio was just a big part of what my childhood was like. There has been a lot of abuse, Jill said. I want to help prevent child abuse, and that was something that was very important to me.

After sharing her story, Jill informed listeners of the plan she would implement if she met her donation goal.

I said if I raised over $ 1,000 that day my husband would dress up as Cinderella and spin around in the snow, Jill said. Right away we got about $ 1,400.

Easily hitting the $ 1,000 mark that day, it was time for Jill to keep her promise. Fortunately for her, Dick had no opposition.

Well, what the heck, said Dick, proudly showing the dress. She raised $ 1,000, so I’m more than happy to do so.

After Jill missed her initial goal, donations kept pouring in. As of December 20, she has helped raise $ 4,700.

Kev Jackson, director of operations at Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, said the funds raised by Radiothon are split between different programs in the region.

The money goes to agencies and programs in Beltrami, Hubbard and Cass counties that run classes for parents to teach them how to break the cycle of child abuse, Jackson said. Donations go to agencies that help foster children or anything that does child abuse prevention.

Online donations for the Bemidji Radiothon to End Child Abuse will be accepted until the end of the month. Those who wish to donate can visit radiothon.info Where www.unitedwaybemidji.org, or send PREVENT by SMS to 269-89.