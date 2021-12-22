



Stylish fashion options for men to slip on this Christmas Highlights Christmas fashion is about looking cheerful with a touch of elegance Cashmere sweaters are great for men of all ages Turtlenecks never went out of style Christmas is really the time when you men, yes, you can do all kinds of looks. It’s definitely a bit cooler in the neighborhood, which means you can don the best cardigans, jackets, sweaters, and suits that have been pushed deep into your closet, during those long summers. Guys, it’s time to rethink your winter fashion. Gone are the days of just putting on an oversized sweater or two-size blazer (okay, your belly might have grown a bit, but still!) Just look at the gorgeous dresses women wear, you have to at least be presentable by their side! Naveen Mahlawat, MD, CEO, of fashion brand Madbow Ventures Ltd. shares her thoughts on what men should wear this Christmas. He says, “Christmas gatherings are all about having joy, dressing vibrantly, and enjoying the electrifying aura, whether the theme is ultimate cocktails or three-course meals.” He adds: “Outfits like – three piece, a Christmas sweater, Razzle Dazzle shirts with dark pants and trendy formal jackets are enough to line up and shine. Why wait for Santa to be the jingle bearer. and not making ourselves the epitome of joy. With an increasingly exclusive fashion world, men are experimenting with different cuts, fabrics and textiles. “ According to Naveen, Christmas is like fashion week because he has some exciting outfits and he thinks it’s best to be dressed up while sitting on the memory runway and sending greetings to everyone with a cheerful smile. Ashima Sharma, of Ashima S Couture, adds: “Flare-leg jeans, oversized coats, fur coats are back for men, classic biker jackets, bomber jackets. The basic formal look. minimalist and bright colors are what men should opt for this Christmas. ” Here are some things men can wear on Christmas to be on trend: Cashmere sweater Admittedly, it is not cheap, but it is versatile, subtle and so elegant! They are perfect for men of all ages and add a touch of elegance. Leather jacket You can’t go wrong with the leather jacket, give yourself that bad boy feel (remember Grease?) And hit the road in the stylish leather jacket. You can pair it with a shirt, t-shirt, or even a hoodie. Turtlenecks If anyone tells you that turtlenecks are back, they should know they’re never gone. One of the most stylish casual clothes for winter, it can be the perfect outfit for an informal evening of wine and cocktails or a gathering of poetry.

