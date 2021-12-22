Fashion for Good expands its fabric recycling initiative

The Fashion for Good industrial consortium was launched last year with the aim of bringing innovative and disruptive solutions for the recycling of rayon and other synthetic cellulosic fibers to the global textile market. Now the group has broadened its reach to include polyester. Either way, they’re aiming high. Rather than recycling recovered fibers, Fashion for Good aims to increase fabric recycling and return those fibers to the garment manufacturing stream.

Eliminate a mountain of tissue waste with chemistry

Based in Denmark, Fashion for good is a nut soup partnership founded with a singular objective: to deploy new innovative chemical recycling processes in the fashion industry.

Conventional recycling of fabrics usually involves mechanical or thermal processes, such as shredding or melting. The fibers obtained are often of lower quality, which limits the range of the recycled materials market.

For example, until recently, plastic bottles could not be recycled into new plastic bottles. The market for recycled paper was also limited.

New technological advancements in recycling have spread the recycled paper market and plastics. This includes new chemistry-based processes that break down plastic waste into elementary building blocks, which can be reassembled into new materials that perform as well or even better than the original materials.

Recycling textiles into textiles would certainly disrupt the fashion industry as we know it today. When Fashion For Good launched its Full Circle Textiles Project – Scaling Innovations in Cellulosic Recycling program last year, the organization said that up to 73 percent of the world’s clothes end up in the trash, andless than 1 percent recycled fiber made a comeback in the fabric for the fashion industry.

Polyester fiber targeted for recycling

Those numbers probably haven’t changed much since last year, but Fashion for Goods’ collaborative and team-based strategy has demonstrated enough progress on recycling cellulosic fibers to form the basis of a second team, focused on the polyester.

The Full Circle Textiles Polyester project brings together a consortium of stakeholders comprising brands, innovators, supply chain partners and catalytic funders, a structure that has a proven track record in driving and scaling innovation from breakthrough in the industry, explains Fashion for Good.

The polyester team includes the catalytic backer Laudes Foundation, as well as Adidas, Bestseller, C&A, PVH Corp., Target and Zalando. Are also affiliated with the team Arvind Limited, the Fabrics Division of WL Gore & Associates and Teijin Frontier.

On the chemical side, the firms Cure Technology, Garbo, Gr3n and Perpetual are among the recycling innovators selected to apply chemical processes to post-consumer textile waste.

The project aims to validate the technologies and the potential for scaling up; prompting new implementation / levy agreements to promote recycling of chemicals in industry and mobilize more funds for the technology, Fashion for Good explains.

It’s not recycling your parents’ fabrics

The Fashion for Good polyester team is already well under way. Cure Technology, for example, has an operational pilot plant. Its chemical process can recycle other plastics in addition to polyester textiles, including PET bottles, films and carpets.

The diversified company Garbo has made many contacts with the industry since its origins in 1997 in the field of material recovery for the semiconductor industry. Among its current collaborations is the Reciplast initiative aimed at plastics used in the packaging and automotive industries.

Garbo states that his ChemPET process is able to process most PET-based waste which is currently not recoverable. The process results in a building block called BHET (bis-hydroxy-ethylene-terephthalate). Once purified, BHET can be used in place of virgin petrochemical inputs.

The firm Gr3n demonstrates a similar level of high tech. Its energy-efficient process takes place in microwave-assisted reactors.

We can get terephthalic acid (TPA) and monoethylene glycol (MEG) from bottles and textiles in under 10 minutes and working below 200 ° C, the company notes.

More bad news for oil and gas players

The innovation team is complemented by Perpetual, who emphasizes that its chemical deconstruction process gives a direct replacement for virgin petrochemicals.

the filtered ester stream is ready to be reformed into long repeating chains (i.e. polyester) using the same equipment and processing conditions comparable to those that would be used for conventional petrochemicals; except that, in this case, the raw material is used post-consumer bottles and not new petrochemical derivatives of crude oil harmful to the environment, explains Perpetual.

This focus on rapid replacement should be a warning sign for those hoping to keep demand for oil, natural gas and coal at a steady pace.

Fossil energy players depend on the growing demand for plastic and other petrochemicals stay afloat for years to come, now that the power generation and transportation markets have started to show signs that rapid decarbonization is immanent. However, plastics are no longer a sure thing.

The trend towards reducing dependence on fossil fuels and petrochemicals is already showing signs of acceleration in the energy production and transport markets.

With partnerships like Fashion for Good, the fabric recycling movement is also poised to disrupt the global textile market.

Image credit: Divazus fabric store via Unsplash