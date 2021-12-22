Fashion
It’s stylish ! French fashion influencer Camille Charriere turns heads in SHEER lace dress
French fashion influencer Camille Charriere got married in a very chic wedding in Paris.
Camille, 34, who founded the Over the Rainbow blog in 2010, married French producer François Larpin in a small civil ceremony on December 10 before partying the night away with 180 friends at historic Maxim’s de Paris.
The bride, who is from Paris but lives in London, turned heads in a sheer recycled lace gown by British-American designer Harris Reed, which she wore over lace panties from LaPerla.
The couple stayed at the five-star Le Bristol, the mother of the bride entertained guests with a performance of Say A Little Prayer, and Mary Kate Olsen interrupted the after-party, dancing with the guests until early morning. Vogue reported.
Va-va-voom! Camille Charriere turned heads in a sheer recycled lace dress by British-American designer Harris Reed, which she wore over a pair of lace panties from La Perla, pictured
Man and woman: Camille, 34, one of the bloggers of the original style, married French film producer François Larpin in a small civil ceremony on December 10 before partying the night away with 180 friends at the ‘historic Maxim’s of Paris
Here are the girls! The bridal party, including Charlotte Tilbury’s niece, Bella, was themed ‘Roaring 2020s’ and took place in coordinated vintage-inspired outfits.
The happy couple: The elegant Camille and François at the opulent Maxim’s on their wedding night
Made the feast ! Guests including wedding actress Mary Kate Olsen went wild on the dance floor until the early hours of the morning
Celebrate! Camille and François party all night long in Paris with 180 families and friends
Camille and François met in 2019 and got engaged on vacation in Sicily last year.
They originally hoped to marry all of their friends and family in Italy, but dropped the plan after rearranging the date twice due to Covid. Instead, they decided on a smaller wedding in Paris, shortly before Christmas.
“It was a bit of a mission to get a date from the French administration, so we sent our backups of the dates just two months before the event,” she told Vogue.
“My reasoning was that with COVID things are so unpredictable, I would rather try to put everything in place in two months than risk spending another year on it just to get it moved again.
She added: “We originally planned for something much smaller, but our venue pulled out a month before the big day, so we had to rush to Paris to see other places.
Married: Camille and François pose on a bed in their suite at the Bristol, capturing their wedding looks
Glam Squad: Bride Camille with makeup artist Celia Burton and hairdresser Laurent Philippon before the evening’s celebrations
Radiant: a radiant Camille shares a moment of joy with podcast co-host Monica de La Villardiere
Big pressure! Guests share an embrace with the bride – revealing her La Perla panties under her sheer lace dress
Making their entrance: Camille arrived draped in an exquisite designer coat, while the groom looked dashing in navy blue
Seriously stylish: Emma Reynaud, owner of a sustainable fashion brand, strikes a pose in a tight black evening dress and glasses
Party people! Charlotte Tilbury Bella’s niece (second from left) and British model Jean Campbell (right) in their best dresses
Dark and whimsical: GuestsGatan Petitcollot and Katia Bloch behind the bar of the historic Maxim’s in Paris
“The only reason we neglected Maxims in the first place was because we thought it would be too big. But we really couldn’t have hoped for a more historic and special place to celebrate.
The couple married at the town hall of the 6th arrondissement, where François’ late mother lived, before joining a small group for festive Christmas carols.
Camille looked classy in a glittering civil ceremony top and skirt, which she teamed with point-toe pumps and faux “snowflake petals” in her hair.
Movers and shakers: Model Tom Abihdana and DJFiona Zanetti pose for a photo during a dinner at Maxim’s
All glamorous: a group of guests pose for a photo at Maxim’s in Paris, showing off their finery
Let me take a selfie! Chipi Menendez, on the left, and Julien Dufour pose for a photo in the mirror at Maxim’s in Paris
The wedding party, including Charlotte Tilbury’s niece, Bella, was themed ‘Roaring 2020s’ and turned out to be coordinated vintage-inspired outfits.
Ahead of the evening’s celebrations, she morphed into the Harris Reed creation, made with lace from a Parisian couture studio.
Cocktails, speeches and a sit-down dinner followed and the evening ended with dancing.
The photos show Camille and her friends partying the night away.
The bride added, “Looking back, I’m so grateful that we were able to get all of our friends together.”
Sparkling girl: Fiorina Benveniste-Schuler sparkled in a metallic silver look, pictured on the lavish red bench
