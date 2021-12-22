Fashion
Jennifer Garner Stuns Simply Wearing Emerald Green Dress for White House Christmas Spectacular
It gets into the Christmas spirit in the most festive way.
And Jennifer Garner shone wearing an emerald green dress as she just shared a glimpse of her responsibilities to host the White House Christmas Show with snaps posted on Instagram.
The 49-year-old actress was stunned in an Oscar De La Renta gown for the Bidens’ first annual holiday celebration, which was filmed for PBS and included a list of star-studded performances.
It’s the season: Jennifer Garner shone wearing an emerald green dress as she shared just a glimpse of her responsibilities hosting the White House Christmas spectacular with snaps posted to Instagram
“Hosting a Performance at the White House: The Spirit of the Season for @pbs alongside my friend, @flotus was an absolute honor,” she captioned a photo.
“Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, this special night will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. “
Garner belted her dress to the knees, which featured pockets and a metallic gold belt with a delicate ribbon on her waist.
Perfection: Makeup artist Genevieve Herr gave Garner a flawless glow and showcased her bold eyebrows, with a pale pink lip to complement her skin tone
Stunning: Stylist Adir Abergel created voluminous waves and let her shoulder length hair cascade down her back as she showed up for the big night
She added a pair of black satin pumps by Roger Vivier with sparkly straps, a pointed toe and a four inch heel.
Makeup artist Genevieve Herr gave Garner a flawless glow and showcased her bold brows, with a pale pink lip to complement her skin tone.
Stylist Adir Abergel created voluminous waves and let her shoulder length hair cascade down her back as she showed up for the big night.
Beautiful: Garner was next spotted wearing a cozy red pea coat as she stood side-by-side with Jill Biden during the Christmas extravaganza
Garner was then spotted wearing a cozy red pea coat as she stood side-by-side with Jill Biden during the Christmas extravaganza.
“This dazzling special music celebrates the holidays and showcases the seasonal decor of the White House,” PBSwrote. Featuring special remarks from President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and First Lady Jill Biden, hosted by actress Jennifer Garner, and performances by Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Eric Church, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, and more! ‘
Jennifer shares three children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.
Dressed to Impress: The 49-year-old actress stunned in an Oscar De La Renta gown for the Bidens’ first annual holiday celebration, which was filmed for PBS and included a list of star-studded performances
Affleck sparked controversy during an interview on The Howard Stern Show last week, in which he said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner, which led him to abuse alcohol. .
“I would probably still be drinking,” he said, pondering what it would be like if the two had stayed married. “This is part of the reason I started drinking because I was trapped. “
Affleck has long struggled with alcohol addiction issues, with Garner arranging the intervention to bring him back to his last stint in rehab in 2018, despite the couple breaking up for years.
He then clarified his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said his comments had been misinterpreted, after noting that it “hurts” to be portrayed as the “worst, most callous, dumbest and most horrible. guys “.
“It said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in this marriage, made me the worst, the most callous, the dumbest and the most horrible guys,” he said. he continued, adding, “I don’t believe this is the exact opposite of who I am, of what I believe, and I would never want my children to say a bad word about their mother.
