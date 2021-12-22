Fashion
Chanel targets Herms status with price hike for handbags
Chanel has increased the global prices of some of its classic handbags by almost two-thirds since the end of 2019.
A spokeswoman said the hikes were in response to unspecified exchange rate fluctuations, changes in production costs and to ensure her handbags cost roughly the same around the world. But luxury executives and analysts say the scale of the increases signals an aggressive corporate strategy: to assert control over one of the brand’s most popular products while targeting high-end competitors.
Since November 2019, the price of the classic Chanel small flap bag in the United States has increased 60% to $ 8,200, according to data compiled by Jefferies Group analyst Kathryn Parker. The large version of the handbag known as the 2.55 now costs $ 9,500 in the United States after the latest price hike from Chanel, the fourth brand in two years. It cost $ 7,400 in June, according to Parker.
Charles Gorra, CEO of Rebag, which sells pre-owned luxury handbags, said the push could be aimed at making Chanel products more exclusive, to gain traction on the most iconic handbags of all: Birkin and Kelly bags from the rival luxury house. Hermes.
A medium-sized Chanel flag bag in France now costs 7,800 ($ 8,800), 100 less than a Birkin 30 in Togo calfskin from Herms.
Chanel strives to be part of the Herms world and less of the Vuitton and Gucci world, Gorra said. They are trying to move upmarket.
Ubiquity versus exclusivity
In addition to making its products more expensive, Chanel is cracking down on the number of handbags customers can buy at one time, although the limits don’t seem consistent.
In Paris, a Chanel saleswoman confided to a Bloomberg News report that a customer is only allowed to buy one bag at a time, and must wait two months before buying another, which may not have the same characteristics. In New York City, there were monthly limits on purchases of certain classic styles, while reporters in Hong Kong and Shanghai were told there were no restrictions.
Chanel might hope that this rarity will make it an even more desirable brand, said Ines Ennaji, business development manager at Paris-based Luxurynsight, which provides industry data. By increasing desirability, they will have a reason to justify their price increases.
Chanel’s buying limits and price increases are like telling consumers that if you can buy a handbag, you belong to the club, said Gachoucha Kretz, associate professor of marketing at the business school. HEC Paris. Its iconic bags are bestsellers.
But there are early signs that Chanel’s changes are annoying some buyers, while prompting others to buy now to avoid future hikes.
I have become rather unhappy with the brand, said Ingrid Chua, a Vogue Hong Kong collaborator whose Bag Hag Instagram account has nearly 60,000 followers. She said the leather in Chanels bags has had a more plastic feel in recent years due to a thicker coating meant to protect against dirt and scratches.
Price increases make Carol Gong, who frequently buys luxury goods in Hong Kong, less likely to buy Chanel. If I can get one, I would rather buy a Lindy bag from Herms, which is offered at a similar price, she said.
Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC, believes Chanel’s price increases are about branding rather than competition.
This is in reference to what they believe to be their brand equity and also how nervous they are about this ubiquity, Rambourg said. He added that the company didn’t want everyone to wear the same handbag because it devalues the handbag itself.
Still, there are warnings from the high-end sector about the impact of successive price increases, Rambourg notes. Several years ago, IWC Schaffhausen, which belongs to the Swiss luxury conglomerate Cie. Financière Richemont SA, has considerably increased the cost of its watches. Consumers have pulled out, forcing IWC to cut prices and launch a more accessible steel version of one of its watches, he said.
Missing
In the fashion world, Chanel is one of the few digital refractors, with a long-standing policy against selling handbags or clothing online, although it does sell cosmetics and sunglasses on his website.
When online demand for luxury handbags increased during the pandemic, Chanel missed out on the solid revenue growth that supported peers such as the fashion and leather goods unit of Herms and LVMH, which includes Louis Vuitton and Dior.
Private company Chanel, controlled by billionaire brothers Wertheimer, saw an 18% drop in revenue and a 41% drop in operating profit in 2020, compared with a 6% drop in revenue and 15% in revenues. operating profits for Herms. Earlier this month, Chanel appointed Leena Nair, an executive at Unilever Plc, as chief executive starting in January.
Parker, the Jefferies analyst, said Chanel was trying to find ways to compensate for the drop in revenue. Part of where they could bridge the gap with other brands that had ecommerce is in pricing.
Secondary market
One of the consequences of Chanel’s price increases has been to increase the cost of its aftermarket handbags, said Seth Weisser, general manager of New York-based luxury retailer What Goes Around Comes Around. Chanel sued the company for false advertising and trademark infringement, allegations denied by the resale platform. Chanel declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Weisser said he was able to sell Chanel bags that are ten years old or older for more than their original price, in part because many styles are being discontinued. Not all Chanel bags are created equal, he said. The request depends on the color, model and size. Of the handbags that Chanel has made in recent years, about half of them sell for below the primary market price, Weisser said.
In contrast, resellers can rely on the most sought after Hermss bags to consistently sell more than their original price. A rare Birkin sold for 112,000 ($ 126,550) on the Vestiaire Collective resale platform last month; its retail price was 18,500. The most expensive Chanel bags have sold for up to 30,000, a spokesperson for the platform said.
The most expensive bag ever sold at auction was a Herms crocodile Kelly bag that Christies sold last month for HK $ 4 million ($ 512,880). The most expensive Chanel bag from the same auction sold for HK $ 125,000.
Chanel is probably keen to put the 2.55 and Timeless models on a par with the Birkin and Kelly of Herms, said Bertrand Peyrat, director of procurement at Vestiaire Collective, referring to the flap bag. But the secondary market valuation for Chanel is not there yet.
By Angelina Rascouet, Jeannette Neumann
Learn more:
How Chanel is strengthening its supply chain
In the past two years, Chanel has acquired seven new manufacturers. During the showcase of the houses of Mtiers d’Art in Paris, the president of fashion Bruno Pavlovsky detailed his strategy to perpetuate the supply chain of French brands.
Sources
2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/luxury/chanel-is-aiming-for-hermes-status-with-handbag-price-hikes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]