Chanel targets Herms status with price hike for handbags

Chanel has increased the global prices of some of its classic handbags by almost two-thirds since the end of 2019.

A spokeswoman said the hikes were in response to unspecified exchange rate fluctuations, changes in production costs and to ensure her handbags cost roughly the same around the world. But luxury executives and analysts say the scale of the increases signals an aggressive corporate strategy: to assert control over one of the brand’s most popular products while targeting high-end competitors.

Since November 2019, the price of the classic Chanel small flap bag in the United States has increased 60% to $ 8,200, according to data compiled by Jefferies Group analyst Kathryn Parker. The large version of the handbag known as the 2.55 now costs $ 9,500 in the United States after the latest price hike from Chanel, the fourth brand in two years. It cost $ 7,400 in June, according to Parker.

Charles Gorra, CEO of Rebag, which sells pre-owned luxury handbags, said the push could be aimed at making Chanel products more exclusive, to gain traction on the most iconic handbags of all: Birkin and Kelly bags from the rival luxury house. Hermes.

A medium-sized Chanel flag bag in France now costs 7,800 ($ 8,800), 100 less than a Birkin 30 in Togo calfskin from Herms.

Chanel strives to be part of the Herms world and less of the Vuitton and Gucci world, Gorra said. They are trying to move upmarket.

Ubiquity versus exclusivity

In addition to making its products more expensive, Chanel is cracking down on the number of handbags customers can buy at one time, although the limits don’t seem consistent.

In Paris, a Chanel saleswoman confided to a Bloomberg News report that a customer is only allowed to buy one bag at a time, and must wait two months before buying another, which may not have the same characteristics. In New York City, there were monthly limits on purchases of certain classic styles, while reporters in Hong Kong and Shanghai were told there were no restrictions.

Chanel might hope that this rarity will make it an even more desirable brand, said Ines Ennaji, business development manager at Paris-based Luxurynsight, which provides industry data. By increasing desirability, they will have a reason to justify their price increases.

Chanel’s buying limits and price increases are like telling consumers that if you can buy a handbag, you belong to the club, said Gachoucha Kretz, associate professor of marketing at the business school. HEC Paris. Its iconic bags are bestsellers.

But there are early signs that Chanel’s changes are annoying some buyers, while prompting others to buy now to avoid future hikes.

I have become rather unhappy with the brand, said Ingrid Chua, a Vogue Hong Kong collaborator whose Bag Hag Instagram account has nearly 60,000 followers. She said the leather in Chanels bags has had a more plastic feel in recent years due to a thicker coating meant to protect against dirt and scratches.

Price increases make Carol Gong, who frequently buys luxury goods in Hong Kong, less likely to buy Chanel. If I can get one, I would rather buy a Lindy bag from Herms, which is offered at a similar price, she said.

Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC, believes Chanel’s price increases are about branding rather than competition.

This is in reference to what they believe to be their brand equity and also how nervous they are about this ubiquity, Rambourg said. He added that the company didn’t want everyone to wear the same handbag because it devalues ​​the handbag itself.

Still, there are warnings from the high-end sector about the impact of successive price increases, Rambourg notes. Several years ago, IWC Schaffhausen, which belongs to the Swiss luxury conglomerate Cie. Financière Richemont SA, has considerably increased the cost of its watches. Consumers have pulled out, forcing IWC to cut prices and launch a more accessible steel version of one of its watches, he said.

Missing

In the fashion world, Chanel is one of the few digital refractors, with a long-standing policy against selling handbags or clothing online, although it does sell cosmetics and sunglasses on his website.

When online demand for luxury handbags increased during the pandemic, Chanel missed out on the solid revenue growth that supported peers such as the fashion and leather goods unit of Herms and LVMH, which includes Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Private company Chanel, controlled by billionaire brothers Wertheimer, saw an 18% drop in revenue and a 41% drop in operating profit in 2020, compared with a 6% drop in revenue and 15% in revenues. operating profits for Herms. Earlier this month, Chanel appointed Leena Nair, an executive at Unilever Plc, as chief executive starting in January.

Parker, the Jefferies analyst, said Chanel was trying to find ways to compensate for the drop in revenue. Part of where they could bridge the gap with other brands that had ecommerce is in pricing.

Secondary market

One of the consequences of Chanel’s price increases has been to increase the cost of its aftermarket handbags, said Seth Weisser, general manager of New York-based luxury retailer What Goes Around Comes Around. Chanel sued the company for false advertising and trademark infringement, allegations denied by the resale platform. Chanel declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Weisser said he was able to sell Chanel bags that are ten years old or older for more than their original price, in part because many styles are being discontinued. Not all Chanel bags are created equal, he said. The request depends on the color, model and size. Of the handbags that Chanel has made in recent years, about half of them sell for below the primary market price, Weisser said.

In contrast, resellers can rely on the most sought after Hermss bags to consistently sell more than their original price. A rare Birkin sold for 112,000 ($ 126,550) on the Vestiaire Collective resale platform last month; its retail price was 18,500. The most expensive Chanel bags have sold for up to 30,000, a spokesperson for the platform said.

The most expensive bag ever sold at auction was a Herms crocodile Kelly bag that Christies sold last month for HK $ 4 million ($ 512,880). The most expensive Chanel bag from the same auction sold for HK $ 125,000.

Chanel is probably keen to put the 2.55 and Timeless models on a par with the Birkin and Kelly of Herms, said Bertrand Peyrat, director of procurement at Vestiaire Collective, referring to the flap bag. But the secondary market valuation for Chanel is not there yet.

By Angelina Rascouet, Jeannette Neumann

