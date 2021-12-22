NFC offers a digital world of perfume for men

Paco Rabanne’s Phantom Eau de Cologne is designed in a futuristic style that includes a robotic bottle with built-in intelligence via NFC, so users can use their phones to access games and music, as well as rearrange or fill their toilet water.

Parisian fashion and perfume company Paco Rabanne integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) technology into their latest men’s fragrance, Phantom, to deliver a new level of engagement to their customers. The technology is intended to provide users with automated digital access to what the company calls the Ghost universe.

This digital universe, accessible via a smartphone, features what Paco Rabanne describes as a futuristic-style gaming experience, links to music, and replenishment offers for those who buy the perfume. The solution employs STMicroelectronics‘ST25TV integrated circuit, integrated Paragon ID encrustations that are encapsulated in the cap of the product’s Phantom bottle by Faiveley Plast (VPI), which provides injection molding, decoration and assembly of the bottle’s NFC-compatible spray cap.

Paco Rabanne, which opened in 1966, was founded by the Spanish fashion designer of the same name to bring luxury accessories and fragrances around the world. In recent years, the company had turned to technology when considering developing a perfume product with futuristic appeal, not only in its appearance, but also in how users might engage with it. “For years, we had a project with a robot design” for a new product, with a futuristic theme that extends into space, explains Fabien Leclercq, responsible for packaging development at Paco Rabanne.

Earlier this year, Leclercq says, the company met with STMicroelectronics to discuss how its product could be automatically linked to the digital world. The result is a new connected product which was released in September. “Phantom brings a new dimension to users and a path to the digital world,” he says. The product is packaged in a connected bottle of 100 milliliters (3.4 ounces) and 150 milliliters (5.1 ounces). A smaller bottle does not include NFC connectivity.

During early development efforts, STMicroelectronics worked with Paragon ID and Faiveley Plast to determine how NFC technology could fit into a difficult form factor, according to Giuliana Curro, head of marketing and business development at STMicroelectronics. “We realized that NFC could be a gateway to extend their initial idea to bring a robot to life,” she recalls. “It’s not just a static bottle but a gateway to another world.” However, companies needed an efficient chip and an antenna design small enough to fit in the spray top.

The technology selected includes the NFC-certified Type 5 tag IC, which Curro says provides a reliable reading when a smartphone is placed in most orientations above the bottle cap. The contactless interface of the ST25TV device is compatible with the ISO 15693 standard. The ST25TV is NFC Forum-certified, ensuring interoperability with all NFC compatible smartphones. Paragon ID provided a small, custom-designed antenna, suitable for the limited space available, to allow use around the shiny chrome-plated metal finish of the cap, smartphone or tablet. Consumers can now use the cap for multiple purposes, she reports.

VPI manufactures the vaporizer capsules with built-in NFC technology. The company sends each bottle and capsule to Paco Rabanne, who uses an NFC reader to confirm that each 13.56 MHz beacon is working, then fills each robot-style bottle with the Phantom scent. The product comes packaged in a box with printed instructions on how to access NFC-based content, and the cap displays a logo indicating where the phone should be bugged.

No app is needed. Users can simply press their Android phone or Apple iPhone against the bottle cap. The phone’s NFC reader will then capture the tag’s ID number, prompting the device to open a URL. Initially, users have a playlist of songs at the top of the charts on a day where they can select a person’s birthday, for example. The system comes with a robot-shaped Instagram sticker so that users can create selfies to post on the social media platform.

In the future, the company reports, the content is expected to evolve. Users can use the solution to rearrange the product when it is depleted. The company also focuses on sustainability and, therefore, allows customers to purchase containers of environmentally friendly products that can be filled into the robot’s bottles. By placing their NFC phone against each tag, they can watch a video showing how to fill the container. The company intends to develop web services in-house.

Because the NFC tags are integrated directly into the capsules before their arrival on the Paco Rabanne site, says Leclercq, the technology was easy to deploy. This simplicity was a key requirement for Paco Rabanne, he explains, adding, “We wanted it to be something simple to add” to the manufacturing process. The only change to the processes required by the technology was to interrogate the labels to make sure they were functioning properly before the product was poured into the bottles.

Paco Rabanne said he will continue to expand the concept of the ghost universe to provide other features and entertainment. “It is intended to grow gradually,” explains Leclercq. The goal is to allow users of the fragrance to come back to the bottle for new content over time. It is too early to know how consumers are reacting to NFC connectivity, he adds, although sales of the perfume have been high. The technology does not capture data about where and when engagements take place for analysis, although this may be an option in the future. “There is a lot more that we can do with it,” he says. “It is a good way for the future.”

The ST25TV is part of ST’s NFC and RFID tag IC series, which offers various modes to protect access to tags, including kill and not find modes, as well as an encrypted password 64 bits with an unsuccessful attempt counter to protect read and write access to user memory. It has a digital signature that can prove the origin of the chip for cloning detection purposes, as well as tamper detection functionality.

In addition, says Curro, STMicroelectronics has launched an initiative known as ST25Connect, which allows brands like Paco Rabanne to connect with all stakeholders in the value chain, in order to add NFC in their end products. This includes luxury goods, wines and spirits, health care and wellness, pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods and clothing.