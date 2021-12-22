As the self-portrait parent acquires Roland Mouret, what comes next?

On the heels of taking office last month, citing a sales shortage amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Roland Mouret was acquired by the founder of Self-Portrait, Han Chongs, the newly created vehicle, SP Collection. France-born and London-based Mr Mouret, who is known for creating the iconic Galaxy nip-tuck dress in 2005, and which brings together fans ranging from Victoria Beckham and Demi Moore to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, gladly watches looking to the future when it is set to show its Resort 2023 collection in June 2022, in what will be its first exhibition under the new ownership agreement.

Meanwhile, after creating Self-Portrait in 2013 and winning over a slew of famous clients for his own stylish and functional womenswear, Mr. Chong has also quietly prepared for his next move. One of the first signs of a clear shift came nearly a month ago when, according to a November 30 Hong Kong Companies Register entry, Chong renamed his company to Self-Portrait Holdings Ltd. in SP Collection Ltd. The name change and subsequent acquisition of the intellectual property and other assets of the Mourets company, RM 19 Ltd., seems to be a clear indication that Chong has set his sights on creating a larger luxury group; the deal also gives Mouret a much needed lifeline after the company performed poorly in light of the onset and continued impact of COVID-19.

In a press release issued on Monday announcing the deal, as first reported by BoF, Mr Chong said he was very honored to have the chance to take this luxury brand to the next stage of his journey, affirming that as part of SP Collection, Roland Mouret will benefit from the infrastructure and resources necessary to ensure his development in the years to come. Chong added that the Roland Mouret brand already has a powerful and respected heritage, and I’m excited to see how we can develop it for luxury customers around the world.

It should be noted that despite a relatively difficult year with a 23% drop in sales, a 20% drop in profits and the dissolution of Self Portrait US Inc., according to a September 2020 report. financial statement of Self-Portrait Ltd., the operating profit of the London-based company remained roughly in line with 2019 figures. At the same time, its cash equivalents and cash nearly doubled year-over-year. ‘another through the inclusion of tighter cost controls in all spending and the added focus on growing digital channels. Having additional cash and strong cash reserves will undoubtedly serve the burgeoning luxury group well, especially if it is, in fact, looking to embark on further acquisitions.

In a year that saw Sergio Rossi bought out by the newly renamed Lanvin Group; Jil Sander acquired by luxury group Renzo Rossos, OTB, which also owns companies like Diesel, Marni and Maison Margiela; and Ferrari owner Exor NV take 24 percent stake in Christian Louboutin, among many other deals the industry is in the midst of a wave of lasting consolidations driven in large part by the impact of the pandemic , in particular on the self-employed. owned companies. But while the effects of the pandemic have allowed some of the biggest players in the industry to take stakes in other brands, the creation of a new luxury group in the current climate is not without its own. challenges.

Britain’s exit from the European Union, for example, made it more difficult for companies operating on both sides of the French Channel, not least because of the rising costs of newly imposed tariffs and the risks associated with the supply chain. More changes are also coming in force on the customs front from January 1, which means that in addition to the existing Brexit-induced trading conditions and existing supply chain problems that brands have endured in recent months, “they will now face the double whammy of customs controls for the first time. complete “. These and other realities make it extremely difficult to establish a successful global fashion brand, let alone a strong fashion group in an industry dominated by a small number of fashion conglomerates with a substantial financial strength.

Even with such challenges in mind, it’s worth asking what the SP Collections portfolio might look like; what type and what size of luxury brands it might choose to focus on; and whether it will broaden its territorial scope, in particular by seizing the opportunity to establish itself more firmly in Asia.

Looking at the type of profile Self-Portrait represents, adding Roland Mouret to his list makes sense; the brand adds a real luxury offer to its portfolio which complements the own Self-Portraits range which sells at attractive prices. Taken together, the combination of Self-Portrait and Roland Mouret seems to suggest that SP Collection would likely aim to bring together a mix of small and medium brands that combine both luxury and more mid-range prices.

Beyond that, the idea that SP Collection could appear to have a solid foothold in Asia and beyond makes sense given the existing network of stand-alone Self-Portraits stores in Bangkok, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Shenzhen, and Taipei. . At the same time, Self-Portrait, based in London, has taken measures to limit tariff and currency risk by setting up a warehouse in Belgium in order to better serve its European customers in the wake of Brexit.

As for the end result here, SP Collection will inevitably face fierce competition from large fashion groups who are constantly looking to strengthen their positions and results. The potential acquisition targets in the fashion / luxury space are relatively rare at the moment and with the pandemic looking to continue with the latest variant of Omicron, fourth quarter results are unlikely to be particularly cheerful in retail by 2022, especially with countries of the world. ‘Europe again introducing varying degrees of foreclosure. While SP Collection, backed by its renowned self-portrait label, seems to be looking to create its own group, it will perfectly overlap with two of the current realities of the market right now: acquiring more or being the target of bigger fish. The growing SP collection could well prove to be an attractive target for the latter.