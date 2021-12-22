GRACE KARIN sequined dress is perfect for New Years Eve

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

New Years Eve is probably our favorite fashion holiday. We usually dress in something we wouldn’t necessarily wear on another occasion and look like a million bucks as we ring in the New Year. It’s kind of like Halloween in that sense, but instead of wearing fun costumes, they were swinging glitter and glitter!

A shimmering dress is a must have for our NYE shopping list. Even better if we can find something that might work for other occasions, like a wedding or a date. Something eye-catching and amazing, but not so much in your face that you will feel like you are playing dress-up. We also want to avoid something completely shapeless, as some glitter covered pieces can tend to be. were looking for something likethis dress!

Get the GRACE KARIN Short dress with sequins and deep V-neck for only $ 44 at Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the posted date, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is all it is, even on Amazon Prime, so you can get it in time for New Years Eve if you’re quick! Not only is it covered in glitter, but it is extremely flattering. The faux wrap tulip hem is unexpected and gorgeous, and the plunging v-neckline with the mesh in the center is just perfect for getting the look without feeling overexposed. It’s nice to have that little extra something on a cool night too!

This dress Also has a scoop on the back and a zipper that goes up the back so you don’t feel like you have to squeeze in. It is easy to put on and take off. It even has a little stretch!

Once you have placed this order, there is only one more thing to worry about. How will you wear it when December 31st arrives? Let’s take a few ideas. We imagine it with a faux fur jacket and heeled ankle boots for elegant warmth if you leave the house and face the winter temperatures. Don’t forget the tights!

Wed also likes to see this dress with strappy heels and curly hair. You can even opt for lace-up ankle boots and an oversized jacket to give it that little extra touch! And be sure to try out that bold makeup that you saved the tutorial for. New Years Eve is the night to make it happen. Smoky, metallic eyes, red lips and that dress? A winning combination!

