The art of creating conscious fashion for Generation Z

How do you combine art, crafts, nature and inclusive design to create fashion conscious? Ask the mother-daughter duo Karishma and Avantika Swali. Two years ago, when Karishma, co-founder of luxury brand JADE by Monica & Karishma and creative director of embroidery house House of Chanakya who has worked for names like Dior and Ferragamo, noticed the sketches of her daughter, she decided to work together for a conscious brand, immersed in crafts like macrame, crochet, applique work, hand painting and tie-n-dye, and catering to the tastes of the Generation Z or post-millennials.

And that’s how MoonRay was born. The duo describes the brand as a modern luxury brand organized for an ever-changing community that wants to bring craftsmanship in a more contemporary style. The collection includes a ready-to-wear line, handcrafted vegan leather shoes and bags, and a limited edition of 22k gold-plated jewelry.

Karishma Swali (right); and her daughter Avantika, founders of MoonRay

In an interview with Salon, Swali talks about the inspiration behind the brand and what sustainability really means. Edited excerpts:

What was that exact moment when you decided to launch the brand?

It all started about two years ago with a series of conversations I had with my daughter Avantika when her doodles turned into helpful illustrations, fueled by hope and the certainty that collectively our choices can make a difference. We felt the urge to combine our passion for art, crafts and nature in a focused inclusive design. MoonRay is an expression that tells the story of young artists from around the world through innovation, craftsmanship excellence and thoughtful fashion.

What is the inspiration?

MoonRay seeks to spread joy and foster change through an eclectic, free-spirited and conscious fashion line that speaks the language of art, innovation and compassion.

As Indians we are all proud of our incredible artisan heritage, the artisan depth and skill levels that our country holds are truly unmatched in the world. Craft has so much inherent wisdom; I have been fortunate to have spent over two decades experimenting and living with crafts and I learn more every day.

To preserve our artisan heritage and our planet, we must innovate, find ways to modernize craftsmanship and make it accessible and accessible across generations, especially Gen Z, they are all so tuned in, and they are our wonderful future.

What sets MoonRay apart from other brands? Who is your target audience?

At MoonRay, we seek to be catalysts to create a community with a collective consciousness. As creators of luxury crafts for the world’s biggest brands for almost 40 years at Chanakya, we have had the great chance to experience the joy of craftsmanship that our incredible heritage offers and to learn from it. innate wisdom.

Our future lies in responsible innovation with transformations that generate lasting changes to preserve communities and our planet.

Through our collections, we seek to integrate meaningful craftsmanship into conscious everyday fashion, accessible to all. The craftsmanship at MoonRay has an inclusive approach, involving timeless, yet modern forms of craftsmanship, engaging artisan communities from different pockets of the country.

Half of all MoonRay profits will still be invested in children’s education and animal welfare through registered nonprofits.

How do you make sure your products are sustainable?

We celebrate timeless, cruelty-free, artisan-conscious, luxurious, inclusive and accessible fashion.

Each piece is made by master craftsmen, who are essential to maintaining our cultural sustainability. We are only looking for the finest materials in organic cotton and GOTS certified jersey, Forest Stewardship certified viscose, indigo dyed denim, crochet hook made from recycled yarns, a reclaimed series made from industrial waste fabrics and accessories created with leather made from cacti and plants are just a few. key elements that made up the first collection. We are a vegan company and none of the glues used in our shoes or bags are from animals. Clothes are made to love and last, not to be thrown away.

