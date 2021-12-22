Fashion
The art of creating conscious fashion for Generation Z
How do you combine art, crafts, nature and inclusive design to create fashion conscious? Ask the mother-daughter duo Karishma and Avantika Swali. Two years ago, when Karishma, co-founder of luxury brand JADE by Monica & Karishma and creative director of embroidery house House of Chanakya who has worked for names like Dior and Ferragamo, noticed the sketches of her daughter, she decided to work together for a conscious brand, immersed in crafts like macrame, crochet, applique work, hand painting and tie-n-dye, and catering to the tastes of the Generation Z or post-millennials.
And that’s how MoonRay was born. The duo describes the brand as a modern luxury brand organized for an ever-changing community that wants to bring craftsmanship in a more contemporary style. The collection includes a ready-to-wear line, handcrafted vegan leather shoes and bags, and a limited edition of 22k gold-plated jewelry.
Read also : Meet the artists who are giving old clothes a lasting makeover
Karishma Swali (right); and her daughter Avantika, founders of MoonRay
(Company document)
In an interview with Salon, Swali talks about the inspiration behind the brand and what sustainability really means. Edited excerpts:
What was that exact moment when you decided to launch the brand?
It all started about two years ago with a series of conversations I had with my daughter Avantika when her doodles turned into helpful illustrations, fueled by hope and the certainty that collectively our choices can make a difference. We felt the urge to combine our passion for art, crafts and nature in a focused inclusive design. MoonRay is an expression that tells the story of young artists from around the world through innovation, craftsmanship excellence and thoughtful fashion.
What is the inspiration?
MoonRay seeks to spread joy and foster change through an eclectic, free-spirited and conscious fashion line that speaks the language of art, innovation and compassion.
As Indians we are all proud of our incredible artisan heritage, the artisan depth and skill levels that our country holds are truly unmatched in the world. Craft has so much inherent wisdom; I have been fortunate to have spent over two decades experimenting and living with crafts and I learn more every day.
To preserve our artisan heritage and our planet, we must innovate, find ways to modernize craftsmanship and make it accessible and accessible across generations, especially Gen Z, they are all so tuned in, and they are our wonderful future.
What sets MoonRay apart from other brands? Who is your target audience?
At MoonRay, we seek to be catalysts to create a community with a collective consciousness. As creators of luxury crafts for the world’s biggest brands for almost 40 years at Chanakya, we have had the great chance to experience the joy of craftsmanship that our incredible heritage offers and to learn from it. innate wisdom.
Our future lies in responsible innovation with transformations that generate lasting changes to preserve communities and our planet.
Through our collections, we seek to integrate meaningful craftsmanship into conscious everyday fashion, accessible to all. The craftsmanship at MoonRay has an inclusive approach, involving timeless, yet modern forms of craftsmanship, engaging artisan communities from different pockets of the country.
Half of all MoonRay profits will still be invested in children’s education and animal welfare through registered nonprofits.
How do you make sure your products are sustainable?
We celebrate timeless, cruelty-free, artisan-conscious, luxurious, inclusive and accessible fashion.
Each piece is made by master craftsmen, who are essential to maintaining our cultural sustainability. We are only looking for the finest materials in organic cotton and GOTS certified jersey, Forest Stewardship certified viscose, indigo dyed denim, crochet hook made from recycled yarns, a reclaimed series made from industrial waste fabrics and accessories created with leather made from cacti and plants are just a few. key elements that made up the first collection. We are a vegan company and none of the glues used in our shoes or bags are from animals. Clothes are made to love and last, not to be thrown away.
Read also : Want to make fashion sustainable? Make accessible, verifiable
Sources
2/ https://lifestyle.livemint.com/fashion/trends/the-art-of-creating-mindful-fashion-for-gen-z-111640093165146.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]