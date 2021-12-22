Fashion
Nordstrom has the best crew-neck sweater dress for under $ 40
We would first like to thank the first person who decided it was a good idea to take a sweater and transform it into a dress, what a wonderful creation! These are without a doubt our favorite easy to put on winter clothes. Sweater dresses of all shapes and sizes are welcome in our closets, but the basics are always essential.
Everyday sweater dresses like this one from BP. are a staple for We during the cooler months, and this one at Nordstrom is on sale at a price that’s really hard to beat. Plus, it’s available in a plethora of stylish shades so you can stock up on all your favorite shades!
Get the BP. Easy Crewneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress (originally $ 49) on sale with free shipping for only $ 39 at Nordstrom!
This dress is essentially a standard crew neck sweater that has been stretched so that its hem reaches a mini-length. Depending on your height, it should hit somewhere around the mid-thigh area, which is actually a strong vibe for winter! We know that midi dresses and freezing temperatures might not seem like the most natural combination, but one of the best ways to style this dress is to pair it with over the knee boots. If you’re looking to brighten it up, sultry and dramatic boots are the way to go, but if you want to improve your casual game, there are plenty of other options.
This dress will be embellished with any type of shoe, from your basic chunky white sneakers, to moccasin mules or even strappy heels! If you can’t beat the cold, just add some opaque or fleece tights to add extra warmth to your ensemble. But of course, if you are not a fan of this style choice, why not just rely on an extra long jacket for keep you warm?
This the silhouette of the dress is simple and no frills, which is why buyers are wowed by their purchase. If you prefer a more oversized square cut, you can just wear it on its own or tighten it with a wide belt to create an hourglass shape. Basics like this keep our closets interesting and get our creativity flowing, and at this price point, we can’t resist the urge to add to our baskets right now!
