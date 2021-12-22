The shirtless suit trend for men according to experts

It was hotter than usual in New York in December. As a result, I’ve witnessed an array of idiosyncrasies in this normally freezing month: cargo shorts to the divine Emilio’s Ballato (the horror), a jam-packed Pinkberry (the surprise) and many choose to dine at the. exterior rather than interior (logic, if only because of Omicron) are a few examples. But what really made me scratch my head happened early on, December 2nd to be exact, was when I stumbled across a photo of Jonah Hill at the premiere of the new Netflix movie. Do not seek. There he was, the man who was at the top of my bastard list, dressed in an outfit that dared me to hate him. I just couldn’t. A strange start to the month, indeed.

Hill walked the red carpet in a navy single-breasted suit. Among a clique that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tyler Perry and other tall, handsome men dressed in traditional two-piece navy blue, gray or black, Hill stood out – and wonderfully. The look was signed Gucci, the Italian label loved by magpies and avid fans of The Royal Tenenbaums, and the color was just the beginning: three pronounced brooches, a shimmering cyan collar and aquamarine jacquard mules by Manolo Blahnik finished. Hill also corresponded almost completely with his girlfriend, surf instructor Sarah Brady. As if all that didn’t already seem strange, he was intentionally missing a shirt. Whether it was the hot December night or Hill’s knack for dressing outside of the proverbial club, his shirtless suit was on the money anyway. So much so that the cut went viral, overtaking my Instagram feed.

Dior Men Spring 2019, Iggy Pop, Gucci Fall 2021 Design by Elaine Chung / Getty Images

Some mentioned automatically Miami vice, while others attributed the look to anything cowabunga. For my part, I saw the echo of an Italian or Greek offspring, the rebel of the family, leaping from hut to bar, making sure all eyes were on him at all times. Hill’s stylist and friend Ezra Woods confirmed my suspicions. “There’s this photo of the ever-fabulous Lapo Elkann in a three-piece shirtless suit,” Woods says. “He’s still a great benchmark for me.

Those who saw Malibu Beach in good shape were also on hand. “I wanted the moment to be authentic to where they both are in their lives and their lifestyle of surfing almost every day,” adds Woods. “And I like the idea of ​​them being chic and dressy, yet feeling really comfortable and free, like they’re in pajamas, sexy in a way that’s not obvious.”

Secretly sexy: is that what a shirtless costumes conjures up? Is this the new tailor trend? Is it viable? Are the shirts finished? One thing is for sure: this is definitely out of the ordinary, a subversion of the norm that DiCaprio has demonstrated. But adopting a rebellious attitude in a sartorial manner at press events has become so commonplace that we as media devourers now expect it. Subversion is standard. “We’ve definitely seen a change in what it feels like to be a prominent man, where suit isn’t the only option for the red carpet,” celebrity stylist Ashley Weston said. “And that has, in turn, led to more experimentation with the costumes – how they’re worn, the silhouettes, the colors, and the patterns – and how they can better represent a client’s personal style.”

Heron Preston Spring 2020, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X Design by Elaine Chung / Getty Images

There was the removal of the cufflinks, then the waistcoat, then the tie, and now the shirt. Colors, fabrics, fits and lengths, as Weston mentioned, are varied as well. And pants – yes, Pants-are gradually removed from the equation. There are guidelines as to what to wear on certain occasions, but when it comes to Tinseltown, the more specific the better. For such people, suits without a shirt are quite acceptable. “If this is a recording artist or a talent who is uninhibited, confident in his looks and enjoys accessorizing with jewelry – think Machine Gun Kelly – then that makes perfect sense,” explains celebrity stylist John Tant. “It all comes down to individuality and personal style. “

Still, a celebrity doesn’t necessarily have to be tattooed, antics-prone, or a bastard to have tried it on. Weston, for his part, dressed his client Darren criss, not exactly a lightning rod for the fashion controversy, in a pink double-breasted suit from the Dior Men spring 2019 line in 2018. Keep the overall appearance understated, sexy and free, ”she said. In fact, Criss wasn’t the only celebrity to rock a look from this Dior collection; Donald Glover wore one in navy blue to an event in New York. Jay-Z also went shirtless in a Peter Pilotto cross cut in the clip “Apeshit”. Harry Styles performed at the 2021 Grammy Awards in a leather Gucci number, with a green faux fur boa. Lil Nas X has too many moments to count. There you go, Tom Holland honored squire Cover of February 2021 in a Prada suit, minus the shirt, obviously.

Julien Bouadjie, Jay-Z, Pedro Capo Design by Elaine Chung / Getty Images / Youtube

I have noticed that the fashion industry as a whole has been promoting shirtless suits for a few years. In addition to the aforementioned examples, Fendi showed some for fall 2022, Heron Preston for spring 2020, Zegna for spring 2019, Alexander McQueen for fall 2018, Dries Van Noten for spring 2017 and Maison Margiela for spring. 2016. But after discussing this topic with Sasha Charnin Morrison, a fashion editor who has been in the game for decades and is a walking virtual encyclopedia, I discovered that shirtless costumes have a much longer history. She quoted Raf Simons in the 90s, Vivienne Westwood throughout her career and the first men’s collection of Jean Paul Gaultier in 1983. The common thread between all these creators is their affinity for rock’n’roll and punk , and their fondness for the underground subcultures. Long before the parade or red carpet, figures like Sid Vicious, Iggy Pop, and Johnny Thunders wore a sports jacket or coat, baring their chests on stage in squalid clubs and on the streets. The trend, as it would appear, is subversive at its core.

But what about you and me, the guys who don’t live in Hollywood or the dingy haunts? Is going shirtless at a posh real-world affair appropriate? Tan, although a supporter in general, says it’s just not for him per se. He also vehemently opposes it for the office, because, as he puts it, “the business is the business.” Several notable sources declined to comment as they too do not believe it is legitimate. And Woods, the man who most recently spurred this topic and has personally experimented with the style for a decade, wouldn’t “really say this is a trend or it will become a trend.”

Dior spring 2019, Ermenegildo Zegna spring 2019, Fendi spring 2022 Design by Elaine Chung / Getty Images / Fendi

On the other end of the spectrum is Weston. “At a thousand percent it can be worn by the average man,” she says. “It’s about staying genuine and true to yourself, because at the end of the day you should be wearing the clothes, not the other way around.”

Damien Paul, responsible for men’s clothing at and a man who, more than most, cares about what the masses really want to buy. “Wearing your double-breasted suit with an open shirt, tank top, or even a bare chest gives a modern feel – a new take on a wardrobe icon that’s relevant at the moment,” he says. “It’s not a new movement though. From rock stars of decades past to today’s red carpet stars, the shirtless suit is definitely here to stay, rather than a passing trend.

As for me, I was admittedly hesitant at first. Yes, I really like Hill’s shirtless Gucci cut, but I automatically avoided the idea for myself. Upon closer inspection (during writing this story here; meta, I know), however, I became a convert. I’m already wearing my shirts unbuttoned, quite close to the belly button, which means I’m not afraid to show skin. And I really like taking risks with fashion. I have no shame and I have a concert that allows me to feel that way. Also, after trying it I found my neck looked longer and I felt less suffocated. It’s much more flattering; go figure.

So, do I think the shirts are over? No, not from a distance. It would be ridiculous. But should you consider the look for a night out? For sure. If you are not a wallflower this is definitely worth a try. Weston, however, has a caveat: “There’s definitely not a good time to wear a shirtless suit: winter.”

Unless, of course, it’s an unusually hot December.

