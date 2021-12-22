THOS Fashion School turned Mizner Park into a runway





Last weekend I was delighted to be one of three judges in a fashion competition organized by Boca Raton THOS Fashion Design School (THOS). Imagine “Project Trail” at Mizner Park! The competition was fierce with talented students under the guidance and mentorship of Letty Sanchez, founder of THOS. The challenge these budding designers were given was to design a garment inspired by the idea that, if Cruella attended the Met Gala, what would she wear? To take it one step further, the students had to use three unconventional fabric textures that have a yin and yang relationship, yet look attractive together. No simple project to say the least. Designed and modeled by Eve DeLa Font It should be noted that a large number of students had never sewn before enrolling in THOS, but after only a few months of classes under Sanchez’s tutelage, they presented intricate garments that would make Tim proud. Gunn and Heidi Klum. These students pushed each other, building clothes with corsets, statement epaulets, voluminous tulles, tiered paper, trash bags, and even fiber optics. Designed by Tadaisha Lashay For Sanchez, his biggest takeaway from the show is, “proof that these new students got to experience what it’s like to realize their vision by executing their original design.” It was a realistic opportunity to find out that anything was possible. And making sure his students have the tools they need to succeed in the highly competitive world of fashion is why Sanchez started THOS in the first place. Yvari Toussaint (Best Design) Letty Sanchez, Alyssa Vizian (Best Handicraft), Tadaisha Lashay (Best Fabric) As the creator of her own brand, The House of Sanchez, Sanchez used to sell to retailers like Nordstrom. But after having another child and wanting to be a stay-at-home mom, she realized that her talent and practical knowledge was needed to help students who dream of learning design, but are unable to afford it. typical high tuition fees, nor spending 4 years in a program. “I created a program that would bridge the gap and provide students with a solid foundation to learn the fundamentals, but more importantly, a type of mindset that builds character, determination and faith in their future. of fashion, ”says Sanchez. Well, mission accomplished! After each look on the catwalk, the competing designers answered the judges’ questions with confidence and conviction. Winning design by Yvari Toussaint The dedication of these budding designers to mastering the art and business of fashion design was contagious. Selecting a winner in three categories was no easy task, but Yvari Toussaint emerged victorious, taking home the “Best Design” and “Peoples Choice” awards. For Toussaint, “Winning these awards shows me that you have to believe in yourself to make things happen, and now I want to accomplish more than I wanted to accomplish before the competition. It’s time to pursue my biggest dreams and aspirations. Let’s drink to that! As a new year approaches, let us feed on the optimism and hope of Toussaint and his peers by toasting and chasing big dreams. Find out more by Boca Fashion and style contributor Olivia Hollaus, click here.

