HBCU Fashion Ranking Week 12/13/19





Hello beautiful featured video CLOSE Fashion and flex have always been an integral part of black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple. Everyone is trying to get by and there is a ton of pride in being the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props to introduce themselves and show off. Courtesy of HBCU dripEach week we will be highlighting five people with the most difficult gout on campus. These people will serve as a representative for their institution and this will dictate the schools’ place in the HBCU Fashion ranking. This week’s HBCU fashion leaderboard features looks that make you look at your phone twice. As Christmas approaches, the bar is being raised considerably by these HBCU students and alumni. Let’s take a look at the schools that made up the HBCU Fashion Rankings this week. 5. University of the South I really like this look of @ sumo1k. Dark pants in bright colors give the look a nice pop. The white shoes and shirt also provide a nice neutral contrast to the pants. This is the reason why Southern is in the top 5 of the HBCU Fashion Rankings this week. 4. FAMU It is a beautiful outfit of @ jazzy.b_. It enabled FAMU to take 4th place in the HBCU ranking. The sweater has a nice design and also shows a certain school spirit. It works well with the pants and the shoes really do adjust to this fit. 3. Tuskegee Tuskegee finds himself this week in the HBCU fashion rankings with 3rd place overall. It was a very nice look from @iammoniquenichole. Camouflage pants and graphic T take it to the next level with her choice of hat. The look just becomes different because of this creative choice. 2. Benedict Benedict takes second place in the HBCU fashion rankings this week with this look from @wangwangg. The letterman style jacket as well as the Js give it a nice sporty and urban vibe. However, the colors really take this look over. The green and brown combo gives it a unique touch. 1. Howard The purple letterman-style jacket in this cut is just clean. The general dress of @miaaimor gives Howard the # 1 spot on the HBCU fashion charts this week because the look is just crisp. Everything about this look even works right down to the details of the shoes. RELATED STORIES: HBCU Fashion Rankings Week 12 / 6-12 / 12 HBCU Fashion Rankings Week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hellobeautiful.com/3539289/hbcu-fashion-rankings-week-12-13-12-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos