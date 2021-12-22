Sequined dresses to dominate the dance floor on New Years Eve





The New Year has arrived and it is time to slip into your dancing shoes. Dance shoes should be practical, but what about your outfit? Here we present you beautiful sequin dresses to steal the show with ease. These sequined dresses won’t help you dominate the dance floor, but will make you stand out in the utmost shine, glamor and glory. Scroll down and find your favorite sequined dress to shine and rock on New Years Eve. 1. Sequin Bodycon Dress This sequined bodycon dress will make you want your curves. It is very fashionable and will make you look classy and sexy. It is made of velvet and embellished with sequins throughout. It has a boat neck and long sleeves to make you the shining queen of the New Years party. Price: Rs. 749 Buy now 2. Sequin dress with gathered detail This sequin dress is designed for fashion conscious people. Puff sleeves, gathered pattern, square neck bodycon dress are all you need to rock the dance floor with endless glamor. Pair it with stiletto heels or white sneakers to spice up your OOTD. Price: Rs. 1949 Buy now 3. Long slit dress with sequins This maxi dress has a long slit and a deep V neck. The slit wraps around your legs and flares out as you walk. The pura lycra velvet dress with embellished sequins is a luxurious and shimmering dress perfect for a comfortable flaunt. Price: Rs. 2498 Buy now 4. Asymmetric dress with sequins This dress will make you look like a real fashionista. The fitted and form-fitting pattern of the dress will provide you with optimal comfort as you swing on the dance floor. The dress is finely designed keeping in mind the trendy styles of the fashion industry. Price: Rs. 850 Buy now 5. Mesh Puff Sleeve Bodycon Dress This bodycon dress is made with a georgette and crepe lining. It has an elegant design with puffed sleeves and a gathered collar without a collar. The sleeves are see-through as they are made of mesh, but play a big role in adding drama to your overall outfit. Price: Rs. 499 Buy now With such sequined dresses in your wardrobe, you don’t need any extra effort to enhance your party look. This New Years Eve, you are ready to dominate the dance floor in the most sparkling way. Slip into your dancing shoes and get ready to flaunt your curves. Also read: 5 simple and easy ways to wrap your gifts

