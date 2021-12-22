Informa Markets Fashion Announces Edwina Kulego in New Leadership Role





Informa Markets Fashion, the host of international fashion trade and sourcing events including Project, Magic and Coterie, has created a new role within the company titled Vice President of International and Business Development. Appointed to the position responsible for managing sponsorships, new business opportunities and international development, Edwina Kulego, who returns to the MFI after overseeing all aspects of business at Liberty Fairs, the contemporary fashion and lifestyle show. . Commenting on her new role, Kulego expressed her joy at joining the company where she started her career and recognized the importance of solidarity in these unpredictable times. The world as we know it has changed dramatically over the past two years and the importance of strengthening and supporting our global community is even more imperative, she said. Kulego, who started at Project as an intern and worked his way up through the ranks, can draw on a decade of leadership experience within the industry as she focuses her team on growing the business at globally through new markets, strategic projects and expansion of live and digital events. . Prior to joining Liberty, she worked to create the first international business development department at Informa Markets in 2016, launched what would become the first Tokyo project, and demonstrated her expertise in promoting omnichannel solutions for B2B fashion industry. In addition to her work traveling the world to forge meaningful partnerships in fashion, Kulego founded her own makeup business in 2017 as another way to generate positive impact. Essentials By Edwina is a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand designed for women of color to help balance the lack of diversity in the beauty industry.

