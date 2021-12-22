Replacement shirt offered to Disney guests for “inappropriate” attire





Recently this summer, a TikTok went viral showing that a guest was “dress code” at Walt Disney World and was given alternate clothing for their outfit, which was deemed “inappropriate” by Disney. While Walt Disney World and Disneyland are known for providing quality entertainment for visitors of all ages, one thing that most visitors miss is the rules they must follow when in the parks. In a TikTok that went viral with over 220,000 likes, Jordyn Graime (@jordyngraime) opened up about how Disney gave her a free shirt because her outfit was deemed too ‘inappropriate’ and violated the Walt Disney World dress code. See the TikTok below: Disney doesn’t like backs, I guess. #epcot #disney world #disney #dress code #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs, I guess. #epcot #disney world #disney #dress code #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale Castaways – The Backyardigans Related: Disney Guests Going Viral For Inappropriate Outfit According to TikTok legend, Walt Disney World did not approve of the guest outfit due to its backless nature. The guest shows a receipt for a shirt they claim Walt Disney gave him as a way to cover up the “inappropriate” outfit. Many in the comments have shared their thoughts and opinions on the situation. User @karlieheid_ said: I don’t see anything wrong with his shirt, it’s cute User @emilywillbeyourfriend commented: As a former Cast Member: Anything that can be untied will impose a dress code on you. Do with this information as you go … User @wackatat said: Lol but Ariel can wear seashells Walt Disney World Resort Dress Code Policy reads, in part: Inappropriate dress Disney reserves the right to refuse admission or remove anyone wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could adversely affect the experience of other guests. Clothing which is not appropriate for parks and which may result in denial of admission includes, but is not limited to: Costumes and masks, which cannot be worn by visitors 14 years of age or older. Exceptions:

Halloween and Christmas specific events. See below.

Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Too torn clothes

Clothing which by nature exposes excessive parts of the skin which may be considered unsuitable for a home environment

Clothes that touch or drag on the floor

Multi-layered garments are subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos What do you think of this dress code issue? Have you ever been told that your outfit is inappropriate by Disney? Let Academy Travel’s team of experts help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney Worlds water parks, four Magic Kingdom theme parks, EPCOT, Disneys Animal Kingdom and Disneys Hollywood Studios and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

