Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cleared to buy out of bankruptcy fashion line

Sean Combs arrives at the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

  • Diddy wins auction with $ 7.55 million bid
  • Sale to close by the end of the year

(Reuters) – Sean Diddy Combs has obtained court approval to buy his Sean John fashion brand from bankrupt owner GBG USA Inc.

U.S. bankruptcy judge Michael Wiles in Manhattan signed the sale in a brief hearing Wednesday. There were no objections to the sale.

Combs’ company SLC Fashion LLC made the highest bid for the brand in an auction on Monday, pushing its final bid to $ 7.55 million from its original bid of 3, $ 3 million. Four more bids were submitted ahead of the auction, GBG lawyer Erin Ryan said at the hearing.

The sale is expected to close by the end of the year.

GBG filed for bankruptcy in July with long-term debt of around $ 238 million, blaming its financial pressure on the combination of a drop in physical purchases, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ‘substantial royalty obligations. Most of its income was made by distributing its products to department stores and other retailers, including Macy’s, Costco, TJMaxx and Nordstrom.

Combs started Sean John in 1998.

The case is In re GBG USA Inc, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-11369.

For GBG: Rachel Strickland, Andrew Mordkoff, Ciara Sisco and Erin Ryan from Willkie Farr & Gallagher

For SLC Fashion: Alec Ostrow de Becker, Glynn, Muffly, Chassin and Hosinski

