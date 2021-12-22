Internet supports woman who refuses to give her wedding dress to her ex’s new partner

An ex-wife gained unanimous support online after revealing on social media that she said no to a bizarre request from her ex-husband’s new girlfriend to wear her wedding dress on her big day.

The ex-wife took to the popular “Am I The A ** hole” Subreddit to share her dilemma and how she worried her feelings of anger were unwarranted.

Explaining that she divorced her ex-husband, whom she called “K” for three years, she added that they have a five-year-old son together. The formerly married couple have remained friends and have a “great relationship with each other.”

The ex-husband, she said, started dating the new girlfriend, whom she named “G,” about 10 months ago. Surprisingly, the poster and the new girlfriend hit it off and “became great friends and love to be together.”

Although they are not engaged, the new couple have discussed their plans to tie the knot in the future, the Reddit user wrote.

“Guess G has seen old pictures of me in my wedding dress and is raving about how beautiful my dress is. The other day we had coffee together and G talked about getting married soon. . I told her how happy I was for her. Things changed when she asked if she could wear MY wedding dress, “she detailed.

“I was really shocked, she even asked. I immediately told her that I was flattered, but no. She immediately became extremely sulky and started asking why. I explained that I was simply not. uncomfortable her wearing my dress to marry my ex husband she got really pissed off and started doing a scene i walked out knowing she wasn’t going to calm down.

“About an hour later my ex-husband called to ask what had happened. When I told him, he totally understood and was on my side, but it didn’t end there. G asked his friends and family to call me and my job calls me an asshole not to “share.” G claims I’m not done with K and I’m just doing this to ruin her marriage.

“While it’s true that I haven’t passed K, part of me just doesn’t feel comfortable seeing her wearing my dress. This whole argument really strained my relationship. ex and me and the relationship around my son. Part of I feel like I should give in, but I still don’t feel comfortable with it. “

Being friends with an ex is far from unusual. In fact, a survey by the dating site Match found that half of men and 42% of women would remain friends with a former partner after a breakup. Research by the University of Kansas has found that safety, convenience, civility, and remaining romantic feelings are the top reasons to stay friends after a breakup.

What is much less common though, is “G’s” eagerness to recycle the ex-wife’s dress, with 95% of brides choosing to buy a new dress, according to data from The Knot.

Unanimous online response

The response to the ex-wife’s post was unanimous, in keeping with his confusion and anger at the unusual request.

“It’s downright creepy that she wants to use your dress. What’s going on in her head that she doesn’t find it weird? Perhaps the best advice I can give is to advise your ex-husband trying to encourage her to buy a dress is a big sap event. Advertise it as if you were saying yes when the dress she can’t miss as married or something, ”one user wrote, in one of the politely asked responses.

“Why the hell would a woman want a dress that her partner’s ex-wife wore? It’s beyond me. It’s a super bad juju right there,” added another.

One Reddit user wrote: “She has to buy her own dress. She and her family are crazy to think having yours is the right way to have this wedding. Surely she can find another identical or similar dress. Better yet. – a dress of her own. I’d ask her why she wants to look like you on her wedding day. “

The ex-wife was voted “not the asshole” by the online community, adding that the new girlfriend however opted for a different engagement ring than hers, much to her relief.