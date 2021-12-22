How Meghan Markle’s fashion has evolved since arriving in the US





Meghan markles the style is constantly evolving! The 40-year-old’s wardrobe has changed dramatically since she rose to fame in the 2010s, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t continue to do so today. Since she and her husband Prince harry stepped down from royal duties in January 2020, the mum-of-two’s style has transformed yet another, albeit quietly. To prove it, Us weekly speak with Eloise Moran, royal fashion expert and author of Lady Di’s Look Book (available for pre-order now). We’ve kind of seen her ditch the classic tropes of what it means to be in the royal family, exclusively tells Moran. We, noting that this is because the star no longer has to adhere to fashion rules like strict hem lengths. She obviously has that rich mother-of-the-money California Montecito story that happens when she’s in California, she says, probably a reference to the refreshing, laid-back outfits of the old-fashioned way. Agree or disagree the models have debuted since moving to Los Angeles in March 2020. Moran identifies Markles’ September visit to New York City as a definitive example of his style transformation. What I liked so much about the trip to New York was that she displayed this kind of Succession wardrobe style, what I like to call mogul style, explained Moran. Kind of young Oprah billionaire outfits. As devoted fans of the former blogger may recall, Markle donned some really good sets on this trip. While she tended to stick to tailored figures in the UK, she adopted a plethora of on-trend wide-leg pants when commuting around the big city. Moran notes a similarity between Markles Big Apple fashion and Princess Dianas, especially the Royal Family’s last trip in February 1989. She kind of had this very chic wardrobe for business, she said, noting that Markle had definitely taken inspiration from her late mother-in-law’s outfits. One of the ways she channeled Princess Diana’s fashion was by wearing predominantly black and tan looks, which Moran said was a color scheme Princess Diana also embraced when she went to. New York. Another one she and Elegant love is the short white Valentino shift dress she wore to the Global Citizen concert. She accessorized the style with an obvious homage to Princess Diana: a new edition of the Dior Lady D-Lite bag which bears the famous name of the beloved royal. Reporting by Christina Garibaldi Hear the best Hollywood stars give their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



